Ex-BoU governor Mutebile takes final journey home

BoU Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile died at Nairobi Hospital in Kenya. PHOTO / FILE

By  Elizabeth Kamurungi  &  Robert Muhereza

What you need to know:

  • Roads leading to his country home are being worked on, with burial arrangements in advanced stages and entry to his residence in Katojo Cell, Kijuguta Parish, Northern Division, Kabale Municipality was restricted to the media on Saturday morning as security personnel allowed only relatives to enter.

Preparations to lay to rest the body of former Bank of Uganda governor Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile were in high gear yesterday ahead of the burial expected today.

