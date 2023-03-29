Expectant mothers in Kasese sleep on floors

Expectant mothers seeking services at Rukoki Health Centre IV in Kasese continue to sleep on the floors, this publication has established.

The maternity ward, which was in June 2021 gutted by fire left several patients with limited accommodation.

Currently, the expectant women and new mothers are housed temporarily in one of the buildings that used to serve as a kitchen.

Ms Marizan Balhubasa, a new mother, who was on Saturday found sleeping on the verandah, said they are at high risk of contracting diseases.

“We sleep on verandahs and receive treatment from under the trees due to lack of space at the ward. The health workers are doing their best but we continue to worry because sleeping on the floor is not healthy,” he said.

Ms Nyesi Nziabake, a caregiver, said whenever it rains, they force their way into other wards for safety.

“Sometimes we fix ourselves in the male wards or spend the night standing. It is not good for a woman who has given birth to share a ward with male patients,” she said.

The officer-in-charge of facility, Dr Joyfred Kayiri Kathembo, said due to inadequate space, they discharge patients before they heal.

“For normal delivery, a woman is supposed to spend at least 24 hours under the supervision of a health worker but for our case, we discharge our patients even before that time since we can’t keep them here because we have no space,” he said.

This has seen some mothers develop complications.

Dr Kayiri said despite the harsh conditions, they have never recorded any deaths for both mothers and their babies at the facility since 2021.

On a daily basis, the facility receives about 30 expectant mothers seeking antenatal and maternity services.

The minister for Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, in her January 31 letter stated that the government would upgrade Rukoki Health Centre IV to a general hospital and this was after the government withdrew its support from Kilembe mines hospital because of floods.

“To address the service delivery gap, the Ministry of Health is upgrading Rukoki Health Centre IV to a General Hospital and there are plans to construct a health Centre III in Bulembia Division to increase access to primary healthcare to the population of the catchment of Kilembe Mines Hospital,” Minister Aceng’s letter further reads.

On Saturday, more than Shs60 million of Shs170 million was raised by Rotary Club Kasese Snow Peaks in conjunction with other non-governmental organisations that organised a marathon aimed at soliciting funds to construct a maternity ward at Rukoki Health Centre IV to save lives.

Mr Alfred Kule Muhimbi, the president for Rotary Club Kasese Snow Peaks, said their intention is to organise a marathon to collect enough funds.

“Our wives, sisters, daughters, mothers and aunts whenever they come here for services, they suffer and live in an uncomfortable environment up to the time of giving birth. That is why we decided to organise a marathon to raise funds,” Mr Alfred Kule Muhimbi, the president for Rotary Club Kasese, said.

The State minister for ICT and national guidance, Mr Godfrey Baluku Kabbyanga, said they would ensure that money is well-utilised and the maternity ward is constructed.

“It would make no sense to sleep in a good house when mothers deliver in a sorry state. I won’t rest until I see the maternity ward at Rukoki Health Centre IV is completed. If it means looking for money from friends, I shall,” he said.

[email protected]