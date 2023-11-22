Experts advise Masaka leaders on infrastructure sustainability

Members of the Programme Technical Committee (PTC) of the World Bank funded Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) project have advised the Masaka City leadership to swiftly develop a sustainability plan for new roads and street lights in the area.

According to PTC team leader Hilda Mwesigwa, some USMID beneficiary municipalities and cities have started losing good infrastructure due to lack of a proper maintenance plan.

“The rate at which the infrastructure in new cities is breaking down is worrying. Authorities need to come up with clear suitability plans because this is their mandate,” she said during an impromptu visit to Masaka City to assess the progress of the ongoing USMID projects on November 22.

Mwesigwa was responding to concerns raised by Masaka City Development Forum President Vincent Kasumba who said that cities are stuck with the challenge of vandalism of street lights and other road infrastructure like road signs.

In Masaka for example, drainage systems of USMID roads constructed in 2015 are currently clogged, causing flooding in some areas- while some solar lamps are nonfunctional.

On Yellow Knife Road, one of the first roads to receive solar powered street lights, four out of 10 solar lights are no longer working.

Out of the 23 solar lamps along Edward Avenue, 22 are currently faulty including one near Masaka City hall.

Now, Mwesigwa has advised the city authorities to put stringent measures like by-laws with deterrent punishments that will make people fear vandalizing street lights.

“I also implore you to ensure that there is timely completion of the ongoing projects since the USMID project is closing by the end of December,” she noted.

In 2021, an additional Shs60billion from the World Bank was allocated to Masaka City to facilitate construction of seven roads in the area including; Baines Terrace, Birch Avenue, Alexander Road , Hill Road , Circular Rise Road, Circular Rise and Elgin Street.

The project equally covers the street lighting of many new roads and townships on major highways entering the city.

Augustus Turibarungi, the Masaka City engineer, said the contractor, China WuYI Co Ltd is still demanding Shs1.7billion and urged the government to swiftly release the funds.

“We are hesitant to push him [contractor] to plant grass and flowers and complete his work because he is still demanding money. We ask government to release the funds in the shortest period possible to avoid the challenges of being charged interest,” he said.

On Wednesday, Masaka acting deputy city clerk Sarah Nandawula told USMID officials that they have already come up with a budget to repair the vandalized infrastructure.