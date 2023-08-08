Exploit the fish market,  gov't tells Acholi farmers

Government has challenged farmers in the Acholi Sub-region to exploit the virgin fish market to boost their incomes.

The message was delivered during a training organised by the government’s Promoting Environmentally Sustainable Commercial Aquaculture (PESCA) project at the Community Aquaculture School in Negri Village, Bardege-Layibi Division, in Gulu City at the weekend.

The gathering brought together aquaculture practitioners.

Dr Richard Semyalo from the College of Natural Sciences at Makerere University, tasked farmers to build the entrepreneurial mindset if they are to succeed in aquaculture.

“This region has vast potential regarding fish business and farming, all you need is an entrepreneurship mindset. You should learn to come up with a business module. This involves planning and budgeting for your business,” Dr Semyalo said.



Land utilisation

His counterpart, Dr Gertrude Akakunda, emphasised the need for farmers to productively utilise the abundant land within the sub-region.

“If you have three acres of land, you can plan to have one acre for fish ponds while using others for activities such as cattle keeping, goat rearing, and cultivating food crops,” Dr Akakunda said.

He also advised farmers to look for enterprises that can generate more income in a short time.

Mr Patrick Oketayot, a fish farmer from Amuru Town Council, who owns two fish ponds, said he was very excited to attend the PESCA training.

Mr Oketayot disclosed that he had failed to expand his fish farm from two ponds.

“Through PESCA, we will create more connections and networks. This will help us to create more markets and develop as young fish farmers,” Mr Oketayot said.

Ms Carolyne Nabwire, another fish farmer from Kole District, said they have been having a problem with access to fingerlings and fish feed.

“In Kole, we have a problem with access to fingerlings. I used to go up to Western Uganda to get my fingerlings, but it was very costly. I am happy that PESCA is here to give me the knowledge and skills,” Ms Nabwire said.

Dr Juliet Natabi, an expert with the PESCA project, said the training will be conducted in five regions of Uganda.

She reveals that in West Nile, 40 aquaculture farmers were trained while in the the Northern region, 50 farmers were being trained.

There are 180 trainees in the five regions, according to PESCA officials.

“We are training in five regions. In West Nile, we are here for three days. Afterward, we shall be taking the training to eastern, western, and central regions,” Dr Juliet said.

About the project

The PESCA project is being funded by the European Union through the Finance ministry and the Agriculture ministry.