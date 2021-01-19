Facebook flags down Uhuru Kenyatta’s congratulatory message to Museveni

By Our Reporter More by this Author

Nairobi- Facebook on Sunday flagged down a congratulatory message by Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta to his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni for allegedly containing false information.

President Kenyatta, in his message, termed President Museveni’s re-election as a testimony of the confidence the people of Uganda have in his leadership.

He further said he “looks forward to continue working with President Museveni in deepening the strong bilateral ties between Kenya and Uganda for the mutual benefit of the people of the two Republics.”

“President Kenyatta said Uganda had achieved stability and registered consistent economic growth under President Museveni, and assured of Kenya’s commitment to continue partnering with Uganda in advancing regional and continental integration agenda through the East African Community, the African Union and other multilateral platforms,” reads the message posted by State House Kenya.

Facebook, however, flagged the message saying “the same information was checked in another post by independent fact checkers” hence deeming it false.

Mr Museveni was declared the winner of the Ugandan presidential election which was held last Thursday January 14 therefore extending his rule to 40 years.