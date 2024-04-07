Falling tea prices intended to keep you poor, Besigye tells Bushenyi 

Former presidential contender, Dr Kizza Besigye, told tea farmers in Bushenyi District in Western Uganda on Saturday that the current fluctuations in tea prices are intended by the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government to keep people poor for easy management and manipulation.

Speaking to hundreds of supporters at Kizinda playground, Kizinda Town Council, in Bushenyi where tea farming is the main income generating activity, the former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president stirred up emotions among the crowds when he blamed the tea crisis on the ruling party.

“The poverty that has stayed with people for a long time is intended by the government. People are not poor because they don’t work, as we have heard many (among government officials) say. You work, but the government takes everything. You are in shops, but every coin that drops in is taken away by revenue collectors,” he said to supporters.

The former presidential aspirant was in the greater Bushenyi area to consult party supporters on whether to form a new party or not, following a rift among the top FDC brass.

“Tea farmers invest in gardens in hopes of getting better livelihoods. What follows is a different story. I am told a kilo of tea is between Shs100 and Shs200. Gardens need fertilizers, and workers need to be paid. How will you realise profits? It is intended that you all become poor so that whenever they come with Shs1,000 handouts and give them to you, you start clapping hands in praise,” Dr Besigye told his supporters.

Since July 2023, the tea sector in Uganda has suffered low prices, with a kilo of green leaf falling from Shs650 down to between Shs100 and Shs250, forcing some farmers in greater Bushenyi to uproot their crops out of frustration.

The FDC-Katonga faction boss told the gathering amid chants that previous poverty eradication programmes have not helped Ugandans get out of poverty and that the ongoing Parish Development Model (PDM) is just a diversion.

“What is trending is PDM. Ugandans spend days moving up and down, registering with false hopes of getting out of poverty through PDM. You ask why they did the same with other poverty eradication programmes like Entandikwa, Bona Bagagawale, Emyooga, and others, and they are still poor, but they don’t have answers. If almost 100 percent of the money in government is from Ugandans, how can the government give back that money to make them rich? He asked.

Farmers abandon tea growing

The Buhweju County Member of Parliament, Mr Francis Mwijukye who was among the FDC leaders in Besigye’s company, said that the people of the Greater Bushenyi region turned up in large numbers to welcome FDC officials, an indicator that they have understood the ‘war’ and taken it up as important.