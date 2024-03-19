Family dog mauls Dr Obuku’s son to death, injures maid - police

Police in Wakiso District are investigating a case in which the former Uganda Medical Association president, Dr Andrew Obuku’s dog reportedly escaped from its kennel and attacked his one-year-old baby.

The hostile dog is said to have mauled the baby to death and injured the newly-recruited maid, one Sharon Nuwarinda, at the doctor’s home in Canaan Estate, Mawugulu Cell in Katabi Town Council, Wakiso District.

The Monday morning attack happened while Dr Obuku and his wife had left home for work, according to detectives from Kisubi and Entebbe police stations.

Nuwarinda had reportedly put the baby on the veranda as she did other house chores when the dog went on rampage.



In her statement, Nuwarinda said when she saw the dog attacking the boy, she rushed to pick him but it “it overpowered her and bit the baby badly. The maid made continuous alarm to neighbors who rushed the baby to Kisubi hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival”.

“The dog’s house was not well fixed which gave it a chance to sneak out,” police revealed in a statement upon inspection of the scene.