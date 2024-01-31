Family fronts daughter to replace Ogwal as MP

The family of the late Cecilia Barbara Atim Ogwal has fronted her daughter, Ms Rosemary Alwoc Ogwal, to contest for the Dokolo Woman Member of Parliament, a seat that was previously occupied by her late mother.

The seat fell vacant following Ogwal’s demise on January 18.

Cecilia Ogwal, who was a member of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party, died due to a cancer-related illness at a hospital in India.

She was buried at her home in Dog-Gudu Cell, Alito Town Council in Kole District on January 27.

The Electoral Commission (EC) is yet to declare the seat vacant. EC acts upon notification from the Clerk to Parliament about the need to fill a vacant position after which it releases a detailed programme for campaigns, to enable interested candidates from the various parties to contest for elections.

However, while this is a work in progress, her daughter has already shown interest in stepping into the mother’s shoes to complete her five-year term, which will expire in 2026.

Cecilia Ogwal’s eldest son, Mr Moses Otyek, confirmed the development on Tuesday.

“In regards to the political party we are going to be running under, we don’t yet have a position because we are still in the process of having conversations with individual parties,” he said.

“What we have so far is the willingness to stand and continue the works that Imat [elder] Cecilia has done for Dokolo,” he said.

Ms Alwoc has lived in the United Kingdom and is not very well acquainted with Dokolo, but her brother said she understands the late Cecilia Ogwal’s principles.

“She understands the projects that mum has been doing, and following consultation with a few people from the time she arrived [from London], she’s been convinced that she can continue those works,” said Mr Otyek.

Ms Alwoc, who holds a PhD. in economics, told the Daily Monitor in an interview yesterday that she is much prepared to occupy her late mother’s seat and make the whole country proud. She said her vision is to fulfil what her mother wanted to do during the five-year term.

“I want to finish that work for her, and I think mom and the people of Dokolo would appreciate that if they give me the same love they gave to my mother,” she said.

Ms Alwoc explained that she was neither born in Dokolo nor married there, but their mother was born in Dokolo.

“So, it really shouldn’t be about where you were born, it should be about what you can do to make people comfortable and supported,” she said.

Ms Alwoc declined to mention her age, saying: “I am old enough. A woman doesn’t talk about her age but let’s just say I am old enough. I am mature.”

The Dokolo District FDC chairman, Mr Julius Peter Okello Awany, urged caution.

He said it was too early for FDC to come up with their official position on the candidate they are going to front to succeed Cecilia Ogwal.

Others in the race

Cecilia Ogwal’s family is not eying the seat alone.