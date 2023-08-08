Family of 12 survives death after taxi rams into their house

A family-of-twelve in Syamitumba Village, Dabani Sub-county, Busia District, has survived death after a commuter taxi rammed into their house while they were asleep in the wee hours of Tuesday.

Moses Mugwe, the Bukedi South Region Police spokesperson, said the incident happened at around 2am and they have since embarked on investigations to establish the cause.

Hasfah Ali, who was in the house with her family, said she heard a loud bang and woke up in surprise seeing the vehicle next to her bedroom.

"The taxi had crashed the wall into the sitting room and another (room) where my mother in-law was sleeping. Thank God we are alive," she told Monitor.

“Amidst the panic, I was worried that my 17-year last born Baraka Ali had been run over by the vehicle,” she added.

Area resident Isaac Bazibu claimed the taxi had dropped off passengers from Kampala in Busia Town but wanted to quickly make a return journey.

"The driver was tired and asked the conductor to drive. He (conductor) unfortunately slept off," Bazibu said.

Eyewitnesses revealed that the conductor, who was on the steering wheel, sustained a fractured leg as the vehicle crashed into the semi-permanent house but was rushed to an unknown health facility outside Busia District.

For homeowner Muhmad Ali, they now have no shelter since most of their belongings, including furniture, utensils and food, were destroyed.

Another resident, Mary Alowo, noted that accidents have become rampant in the area with more than 7 residents of Syamitumba Village reported to have perished in road crashed in the past 4 months.

Nasur Katibu, who has lost 2 of his children in road accidents over the past 2 years, said: “Unless something is done, the village is going to continue losing people.”