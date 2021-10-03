Family of man killed by machete-wielding assailants rejects police DNA test 

By GERTRUDE MUTYABA More by this Author

The family of Francis Ruhamyankaaka who was murdered by machete-wielding men on August 1 at Ddongwa village, Kisekka Sub-county in Lwengo District, has refused to give police their blood samples, further demanding that police immediately pay Shs10m as condolences made by President Museveni.

On Saturday, the three family members who are asking for the remains of their person and the money were summoned to Kyazanga Police Station to submit blood samples for tests to confirm whether they are the rightful family members of the deceased.

In a closed meeting, the commissioner of police from Naguru police headquarters, Julius Twinomujuni reportedly appeared with no court order mandating a DNA from the trio.

The family of the late Ruhamyankaaka was represented by his sister, Ms Rosemary Nyirabaseveni, George Mbonipa, the heir of the family and Mr Kwizera Nfitumukiza, a cousin to the man killed brutally.

The three, all residents of Gakoro Village, Rwinge Parish, Nyakabande Sub-county in Kisoro District, September 21 launched their demands for the remains of their apparent family member but upon reaching Kyazanga, they were stunned upon learning that an anonymous person disguised identity and on September 8 obtained President Museveni’s Shs10m cash contribution intended for grieving families in the wake of deadly attacks that claimed close to 30 lives mid-2021.

Daily Monitor has found that court on September 23 permitted the exhumation of Mr Ruhamyankaaka’s body but the family now accuses police of failing to implement the court order, as of October 3.

This prompted the intervention of the Lwengo Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Herman Ssentongo, only to know that Mr Museveni’s money was shared amongst four people.

The RDC has since ordered for the arrest of four people including Francis Rukundo, a crime preventer who claims to have been given Shs500, 000, Edward Ssentongo- who went to state house as a family member but later accused the former Lwengo CID, Patrick Mbabazi, of defrauding him of Shs5m.

However, Ssentongo claims that after receiving the money, he was taken to a hotel -unknown to him- in Kampala by a sergeant only identified as Mbabazi. He adds that the sergeant made away with Shs5m.

Ssentongo also alleged that he used his share to buy iron sheets worth Shs1m while he gave the Shs4m to his boss identified as Kajubi Mugagga alias Katikkiro who is a relative to former police spokesperson, Emirian Kayima, to build him a house.

We don’t trust them

On October 2, three of deceased Ruhamyankaaka’s family members declined to give their blood samples to the police citing trust issues.

"How can we trust the commissioner with the doctors he came with who are stationed at Lwengo police when they are the ones who connived and took wrong people to the president," Mr Nfitumukiza, the cousin to the deceased said.

He added: "How come when they were taking Ssentongo to State house, they didn't take his DNA for comparison with the late Ruhamyankaaka. They accepted a Muganda by tribe to represent a Mufumbira. We want our condolences and we shall not move from here until our money is given to us."

Nfitumukiza also castigated police for allegedly releasing Mr Kayima's relatives, Kajubi Mugagga and Edward Ssentongo, yet they shared a bigger percentage as opposed to detained Francis Rukundo who only bagged Shs500, 000.

Urging State House Anti-Corruption Unit boss Edith Nakalema to take over the matter, the late Ruhamyankaaka’s interim family caretaker, Mr David Ssebuguzi said he cannot sustain the formers family.

"I am just an LCI Chairperson. I don't get any salary but it's now 12 days since his family came to my house, let government come out and help these people, "Said Mr Ssebuguzi.

Police react

The Lwengo District Police Commander (DPC), Peter Talya told the RDC that Mbabazi was no longer a serving officer by the time he coordinated families which lost their beloved ones in the Masaka region attacks.

"He is under investigations over misconduct," Mr Twala said.

But Police commissioner, ASP Julius Twinomujuni told Daily Monitor that he ‘‘could not speak about anything because the police is still investigating the matter."

Meanwhile, RDC Ssentongo expressed concern over why the police sought to hurriedly conduct a DNA from the outraged relatives without notifying him- and why the police commissioner rushed to the area without informing him.

"Some of the suspects are calling me that they want to bring back the money but all money has to be returned in my office not in darkness as they have tried to do," Ssentongo added.

Mr Ssentongo said that the family should be given the money and the remains for a decent burial in Kisoro.