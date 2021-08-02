Farmers blame rising milk prices on drought

By Monitor Team More by this Author

Farmers have blamed the rising prices of milk on drought that has affected many parts of the country.

Major milk producing areas including Sembabule, Nakasongola, Lyantonde, Bushenyi, Nakaseke, Kiboga, Kyankwanzi, among others, in the cattle corridor are experiencing a dry spell with a sharp reduction in water and pasture for the animals.

Mr Duncan Ahimbisibwe Salongo, a farmer in Kyeitembe Village, Bushenyi District, says the shortage of pasture for his animals has lead to them producing less milk.

“A cow that used to produce eight litres of milk can only produce four litres. The dry spell has hit us hard,” Mr Salongo says.

He adds: “I have seen more customers come for milk at my farm during the Covid-19 lockdown because all their children are at home but the capacity to meet the demands of my respective customers is currently low. You know what happens in times of scarcity.’’

Ms Ruth Busingye, a resident of Bushenyi Town, says the milk prices increased from Shs1,200 per litre to Shs1,500 between the months of June and July.

“I have been buying milk at a cooler and paying at the end of the month but the sudden change in the milk price has forced my family to cut the consumption rate from 30 to15 days,” Ms Busingye says.

In Lyantonde Town Council, a litre of milk that originally cost Shs500 during the rainy season now goes for Shs1,200.

Mr Benson Mutabazi, a milk vendor in Lyantonde Town, says: “We are forced to hike the prices because some farmers now prefer to sell the milk to the cooler companies that offer a good price. I believe that this will change when the dry spell is no more.”

In other parts of Lyantonde District, a litre of milk now sells at Shs1,500 up from Shs1,000.

Ms Kirabo Sylvia, a milk seller in Lyantonde Town, says the prices could go down when the rains are back during the month of September.

“This is the time when farmers could have enough water and grass to feed the animals,” she says.

However, in Nakasongola District several of the milk dealers claim the prices are low compared to many areas that are experiencing drought and have a shortage in milk production.

At Migeera Town Council, Mr Paul Ssemakula, a milk dealer charges Shs750 per litre of milk, up from Shs550.

“The farmers have less water and grass to feed their cattle. They now move long distances in search of water and grass for the animals,” he says.

In Sembabule District, a litre of milk now sells at Shs1,800, up from the original price of Shs800.

Mr Amon Mugisha, a milk vendor in Sembabule Town Council, says: “As milk dealers, we are left with no option since the milk prices have been hiked right from the farmers that now produce almost half of the original production. The cows produce less milk.”

In Masaka City, Mr Moses Muliisa, the general secretary of Masaka Milk Dealers Association, says the milk supply has dropped by 60 per cent yet the demand remains constant leading to hiked prices.

“The association is against exploitation of the milk consumers but the fact that the prices are hiked right from the farmers leaves the dealers with no option but to also hike the prices of milk,” he says.

He reveals that a litre of milk in Masaka City sales between Shs1,800 and Shs1,900 per litre, up from Shs1,600.

However, Kigezi region has registered a drop in the prices of milk. This has been attributed to the low consumption of milk during the lockdown.

Ms Hope Tumukamushabe, the manager of Kigezi Dairy Cooperative Society, says a litre of milk now goes for Shs1,100 down from Shs1,300 before the 42-day lockdown.

This, she says is due to the closure of education institutions to curb the spread of Covid-19.

At Kigezi Dairy Cooperative Society, the milk supply has reduced from 3,500 litres per day to 3,400 litres.

In Ankole region, the milk prices have shot up from the average Shs1,200 to Shs1,500.

Ms Pininnah Arinaitwe, a businesswoman in Rwebikooma, Mbarara City, says the new milk prices will affect the consumption of milk.

“We shall possibly resort to ‘dry’ tea,” she says.

Ms Juliet Namara, who owns a hotel on Liberation Road in Bushenyi Town, says: “In the last four days, the milk prices have gone up from Shs1,200 to Shs1,400. We have been forced to increase the tea prices. This affects our customers.”

In Masindi District, milk dealers have increased the milk price from Shs500 to Shs1,000.

In Arua City, a cup of milk goes for Shs2,000, up from Shs1,500. Ms Faith Angutuko, a mother, says milk had become a luxury because of the hiked price.

“I would use the milk to supplement on the breast milk but this is almost impossible now,” she says.

Lockdown

On June 18, when President Museveni instituted a 42-day nationwide lockdown, he allowed farmers to continue accessing the different markets.

The President eased the lockdown last Friday.

Compiled by Dan Wandera, Robert Muhereza,Paul Ssekandi, Ambrose Musasizi, Wilson Kutamba, Zadoc Amanyisa, Felix Ainebyona, Rajab Mukombozi, Milton Bandiho, Warom Okello, Andrew Mugati, Alex Ashaba, Ismaail Bategeka, Robert Elema A& Perez Rumanzi.