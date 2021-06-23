Farmers worry over falling matooke prices    

By Rajab Mukombozi More by this Author

Farmers in Ankole Sub-region have expressed fear of looming poverty as matooke prices continue to drop.

They say they do not know how they will survive during and after the 42 days Covid-19 induced lockdown as they are earning almost nothing from their plantations.

Currently, a bunch of matooke that initially was sold between Shs15,000 and Shs20,000, goes for Shs1,000 and Shs2,000 at most.

However, the farmers attribute the falling prices to the peak harvest that comes with the drought.

They add that the Covid-19 restrictions have made it harder for them to sell to a larger market.

Mr Martin Kananura, a retired teacher and also a farmer from Kamatarisi, Biharwe in Mbarara, on Sunday said they were also affected by high transport costs.

“We are being hit hard. There is no market for our produce since our biggest buyers; schools are closed. On average a bunch of matooke goes for Shs2,000 but you cannot pay workers with such little money,” he said.

Before the lockdown, Mr Kananura said he would sell 500 bunches of matooke and earn between Shs5 million and Shs10 million.

Last week, he revealed that he only earned Shs1.5m from selling the same number of bunches.

Mr Jomo Mugabi, the Mbarara City South Division mayor, who is also among the affected farmers, said: “Matooke business has been one of the steadiest sources of income but not anymore.”

Mr Sam Rwakishaija, a farmer from Kyeirumba in Isingiro District, said one needs to sell more than 10 bunches of matooke to be able to afford 5kgs of posho. A kilogramme of posho is being sold at Shs2,000.

“A bunch of matooke is Shs1,000 or less which means you need to sell at least 10 bunches of matooke to make Shs10,000 to buy 5kgs of posho. And even that cannot sustain my family for three days,” Mr Rwakishaija said.

Appeal

Mr Moses Mwebesa, a farmer in Kanekye, Kashozi parish, said although their only hope was the establishment of a banana factory in Nyaruuzinga, in Bushenyi, they have not been supported to add value to their matooke.

“Some of us increased the acreage of banana plantations because of this factory that was opened over 10 years ago but we have been frustrated, government should instead support our farmers cooperatives to undertake value addition,” said Mr Mwebesa.

Advertisement

But the Rwampara District Production officer, Mr Benon Mugume farmers to form co-operatives to enable them have bargaining power but also pool resources for value addition.

“When they work together, they can afford transporting their produce to various markets in Kampala and across borders,” said Mr Mugume.

