FDC activist Sam Mugumya freed from Congo prison – friends

Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) activist Sam Mugumya has finally been released from Ndoro military detention in the Democratic republic of Congo after 8 years in custody.

According to his friends, Mr Mugumya, a former aide to four-time presidential contender, Dr Kizza Besigye, is still in the Congo awaiting further discharge orders.

He was released Friday morning by the Congolese military detention, according to sources.

"He has been released from cells but he is still in the DRC. As of now, we can't divulge more information because he is still in a foreign country and you know what it means. We shall come up with a statement later, "the Buhweju county MP, Mr Francis Mwijukye told this publication on Friday evening.



Mugumya was arrested by Congolese Forces in 2014 after allegedly crossing into the nation's territory illegally. He was with four other friends at the time of his arrest. They are; Aggrey Kamukama, (then a businessman in Rukungiri Town), Steven Mugisha, (then a trader), Nathan Bright and Joseph Kamugisha who was a boda boda rider by then.

There is no information available whether his colleagues have also been released.

A former confidant of Dr Besigye who at most times worked as his bodyguard, Mr Mugumya never appeared in any court during his eight years incarceration.

Mugumya participated in the 2011 Rukungiri municipality parliamentary elections in the FDC party primaries won by Mr Roland Mugume Kaginda.

“Sacrifice is the pinnacle of patriotism. Sam Mugumya has aspired to be a hero, rather than appear to be one. After 8 years in military detention in DRC (Ndoro Military Prison), he is finally free today. Mugumya is a fighter that never quits and never gives up,” Mr Kaginda tweeted.

The Rukungiri FDC chairperson, Ms Virginia Kyarugahe said his release is a relief to the district activists and a revival to the spirit of struggle.

"We now only pray that this is very true and that he returns free. This will be a great thing for the struggle. Many youths had broken hearts over his continued imprisonment," Ms Kyarugahe said.

The FDC Secretary General, Mr Nathan Mandala Mafabi however, said he had not been briefed about Mugumya’s release.

“The news (release) will be of great value,” he said.

National Unity Platform (NUP) principal Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine said Mugumya’s situation is a testament to the enormous sacrifices many people have had to make in pursuit of freedom and democracy for Uganda.

“Such heartwarming news! Delighted to learn that after 8 years under military detention in the DRC, our brother and comrade Sam Mugumya is free. Testament to the enormous sacrifices many people have had to make in pursuit of freedom and democracy for Uganda! We shall overcome!” he tweeted on Friday.