FDC national council meeting kicks off with chaos

A close to 15 minutes chaos ensued at the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party headquarters this morning as delegates started arriving in for the National Council meeting.

The meeting is expected to be convened to discuss the elders' committee report over the Shs7 billion money that was allegedly given to the party Secretary General, Mr Nathan Nandala Mafabi and the party president, Mr Patrick Amuriat Oboi by State House during the 2021 presidential polls.

At around 7am, a group of close to 20 youth donned in party t-shirts stormed the headquarters, demanding the officials to withdraw what they called goons from the party premises.

Security operatives deployed at the FDC party offices in Najjanankumbi ahead of the national council meeting on July 28, 2023. PHOTOS/ ABUBAKER LUBOWA

These were blocked by security team from entering the premises which prompted them to start banging the gate.

A section of FDC youth (in plain clothes) who were inside the party headquarters responded by confronting the group which led to a standoff and a fist fight at the gate of the Najjanankumbi-based offices.



Both groups were armed with sticks.

The fight prompted police which was earlier deployed, to come in and dispersed the two groups.

One unidentified person was arrested by police.



Speaking shortly after this scuffle, Mr Amin Sadic, the head of the FDC security accused the faction led by the party spokesperson, Mr Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda and the deputy president for Buganda region, Mr Erias Lukwago for sending the hooligans with an aim of disrupting the meeting.

UPDATE: Ahead of today's FDC national council meeting, a group of members have stormed the party headquarters at Najjanankumbi, demanding for the withdrawal of goons from the premises. Also some party leaders have expressed discomfort about the said goons who are inside the… pic.twitter.com/rWcam2xlQT — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) July 28, 2023

"As you can see, they have torn my clothes but I can assure you that I will not go home and change I will be like this until I repay these people," he said.

Mr Sadic was joined by different FDC delegates who condemned today’s acts violence.

Mr Isaiah Sasaga, the Budadiri East MP said it was bad for some people to start mooting plans of disrupting the peaceful meeting.

FDC president Patrick Amuriat arrives at party offices in Najjanankumbi ahead of the national council meeting on July 28, 2023. PHOTOS/ ABUBAKER LUBOWA



"I advise all delegates to convene and we handle this in peace because we all know that the major aim of this meeting is to receive a report on accusations of the alleged evil money from Mr Museveni," he said.

Mr Nandala who arrived shortly after the scuffle yesterday assured delegates that the meeting would be held peacefully.

Mr Ssemujju and Mr Lukwago yesterday accused Mr Nandala and Mr Amuriat of doctoring the report that will be discussed today.



Forum for Democratic Change (@FDCOfficial1 ) security head, Mr Amin Sadic in tattered clothes following a scuffle at the party offices in Najjanankumbi ahead of the national council meeting on July 28, 2023. https://t.co/kHrmb9fe66#MonitorUpdates

📸@abubakerlubowa pic.twitter.com/NsknOfOVJI — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) July 28, 2023