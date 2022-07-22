Fight over stalls leave Arua market vacant

The unjustified fights surrounding the newly-constructed Arua Central Market has rendered the facility redundant.

A section of politicians led by Arua Central Division MP Jackson Atima have been accused of mobilising street vendors to reject the new market.

The plan by the technocrats is to have street vendors occupy the market in order to raise local revenue.

The abandoned market was constructed by funds from the African Development Bank at Shs34 billion.

On Wednesday this week, Mr Atima led the Local Government minister, Mr Raphael Magyezi, into a guided tour of another market, following a petition by street vendors.

The visit was marred by chaotic scenes as street vendors, including those occupying Lobidra Market, escorted the minister while chanting Mr Atima and attacking the city mayor, Mr Sam Wadri Nyakua, and the technocrats who want them to occupy the new main market.

To date, about 700 stalls have remained unoccupied with the city authorities complaining that they have lost local revenue.

After the tour of the market, Mr Magyezi said: “This is not a market for the rich or for the mayor or town clerk, it is a market for the poor like you. We shall sort out the issues in your petition regarding the allocation of the stalls. Observe the rights of vendors, but be strong on the enforcement of the law.”

He said he would send a team from the ministry to verify the claims in the petition so that the issue is settled.

Mr Nyakua said the process of relocating the vendors to the market was done in January with minimal complaints, which they are handling.

“I surrender myself to be investigated on the allegations of misallocation of the stalls because vendors were chanting that I am a thief. The minister will take a decision on the stall,” he said.

MP Atima denied mobilising people against the city authorities.

“I got concerned following numerous calls from vendors that they were left out on allocation of stalls yet they had a valid Memorandum of Understanding with city authorities. I hold no grudge against the mayor,” the MP said.

However, last week, the legislator, while addressing the media, said: “There was unfairness in allocation of lock-ups and stalls. Some technocrats and politicians within the city allocated stalls to themselves.”

Last month, the deputy city clerk, Mr Cornelius Jobile, told this publication of how they have tremendously registered an increase in revenue collection from Shs40m to Shs138m from January to April.