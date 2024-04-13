Fights erupt over multi-billion machinery shipped to Uganda

Some of the farm machinery at Terra Agri Farms EA Ltd base in Amuru District. RM Estates Ltd based in Kenya accuses Terra Agri Farms EA Ltd of stealing the machines. PHOTO/COURTESY/ TERRA AGRI FARMS FACEBOOK PAGE

By  Tobbias Jolly Owiny

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Kenya-based RM Estates Ltd accuses the proprietors of Uganda-based Terra Agri Farms East Africa Ltd of unscrupulously shipping a set of farm machinery to Uganda  without the knowledge and consent of its owners.