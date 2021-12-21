Files go missing as police probe fraud in Rakai land transaction

Files containing information on transactions on a contested 285-hectare piece of land in Kyotera District have gone missing, a senior official has reported.

In a December 17 letter to the Commandant of Land Protection Unit of the Police, Mr Edward Kamya, the secretary to Rakai District Land Board, said his office is unable to provide information regarding the transactions on land.

He said efforts by his office to retrieve all the files have failed.

“However, it is my humble promise that we are going to continue searching and just in case we land on one, we shall not hesitate to communicate to you,” reads the letter signed by Mr Kamya, who is also the acting district chief administrative officer of Kyotera District.

According to the letter, the police are investigating allegations of obtaining registration by false pretence in respect of the said land in plot 845 at Kasoga, Kakuuto in Kyotera District.

Mr Kamya’s letter was responding to a December 13 request by police to provide certified copies of documents regarding the land in dispute, which include Land Board minutes, applications for lease, inspection report, notice of public hearing, a letter to the commissioner for land registration to prepare for the title and any other relevant documents to facilitate their investigations.

“It is reported that whereas Uganda Land Commission had granted lease to Matia Matovu and Kalori Lwanga, several other people were eventually registered on the title together with the two applicants. It is alleged that the inclusion of the other people on the title was done without the consent of two applicants,” reads the police letter.

Investigations followed a complaint in which Mr Matovu accused seven persons of illegally acquiring registration on the land already leased to them.

Those accused are Aloysius Kazigo, Vicent Muwonge, Betty Wanyana, Nulu Muyoganyi, Tekera Kabuzi, Waliggo Kamuzata and Yunusu Lubega.