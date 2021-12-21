Prime

Files go missing as police probe fraud in Rakai land transaction

Files containing information on transactions on a contested  285-hectare piece of land in Kyotera District have gone missing, a senior official has reported

By  Juliet Kigongo

What you need to know:

  • Investigations followed a complaint in which Mr Matovu accused seven persons of illegally acquiring registration on the land already leased to them.

  • It is alleged that Mr Matovu and Mr Lwanga were granted lease on the land in dispute but they have since learnt that new persons were registered on the certificate of title.

In a December 17 letter to the Commandant of Land Protection Unit of the Police, Mr Edward Kamya, the secretary to Rakai District Land Board, said his office is unable to provide information regarding the transactions on land.

