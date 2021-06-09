Final cabinet list: Jessica Alupo new vice president

By Monitor Team More by this Author

President Museveni yesterday tapped Jessica Alupo, the former Education minister and retired army Major, as Vice President and named outgoing junior Health State Minister for General Duties Robinah Nabbanja prime minister to lead government business in Parliament.

The President announced the new Cabinet after an inordinate delay and a day after this newspaper, based on a draft list, reported that the Vice President Edward Ssekandi and Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda were to be dropped and both be replaced by women.

Our reporting showed that State House Comptroller, Ms Lucy Nakyobe, was the initial choice for the second top position while Ms Ruth Nankabirwa and NRM secretary general Justine Lumumba led the pack for a PM pick.

Highly-placed sources told this newspaper that the President altered some of the names at the last minute after leak of some of the nominees’ in the original list to this newspaper.

Ms Lumumba has, as we reported, been removed from the secretariat and appointed Minister for General Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister, replacing Ms Karoro Okurut. Deputy secretary general Richard Todwong takes over as substantive boss at Plot 10 Kyadondo Road.

Our sources had intimated that Dr Rugunda was headed as the ruling party’s secretary general, but Mr Museveni has instead named him special envoy in the Office of the President.

Mr Thomas Tayebwa and Mr David Bahati, both of whom we reported were pending deployment, have been named NRM Chief Whip and State Trade Minister, respectively, while MP Margaret Muhanga made it to Cabinet as we reported, but to a different docket.

Ms Nankabirwa, who lost her Kiboga Woman seat in January, has been named Energy Minister as Finance Minister Matia Kasaija retains his portfolio, unlike what we reported yesterday, while the Foreign Affairs, long held by Mr Sam Kutesa, goes to Internal Affairs Minister Jeje Odongo, a military general.

He is replaced at Internal Affairs by Kahinda Otafire, a retired army major general, to be deputised by the Gen David Muhoozi, until now the chief of defence forces. The other surprises include the return of former spymaster and Health Minister, Maj General Jim Muhwezi, after years in the political cold, as Security Minister, replacing Gen Elly Tumwine, who argued that security forces were justified to kill civilians during the November riots.

Dr Monica Musenero, who gained national visibility as presidential advisor on epidemics during the pandemic, has been given the docket of Science, Technology, and Innovation but will be bankrolled by State House Comptroller.

The position of Justice Minister remains vacant while former Daily Monitor newspaper and NTV-Uganda Reporter Agnes Nandutu has been tapped as State Minister for Karamoja in a Cabinet with a significant presence of women and not particularly aligned as a reward to the voting pattern in January.

Former Parliament Speaker Rebecca Kadaga, who publicly denounced the VP job, has been named as First Deputy Prime Minister under Ms Nabbanja, but given the additional docket of East African Affairs – a position which until his death was occupied by Kirunda Kivejinja.

President Museveni reached out to Mr Igode Makuya, a former director at NRM secretariat and historical, to understudy Ms Kadaga on East African Affairs, bringing in the vast revolutionary experience and calmness of late Kivejinja to the docket.

Prominent NRM lawyer, Mr Kirowa Kiwanuka, has been named the Attorney General, adding to the number of increasing younger people in Cabinet.

Gen Katumba Wamala, who was shot by assassins on June 1, retained his Works and Transport docket.

Mr Matia Kasija will also continue to superintendent over the Ministry of Finance.

Full list below

1. H.E. the Vice President ─ HON. JESSICA ALUPO; (MAJ.RTD)

2. Rt. Hon. Prime Minister and Leader of Government Business in Parliament ─ HON. ROBINAH NABBANJA.

3. 1st Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs ─ HON. REBECCA KADAGA

4. 2nd Deputy Prime Minister & Deputy Leader of Gov’t Business in Parliament ─ HON.GEN. MOSES ALI;

5. 3rd Deputy Prime Minister and Minister without Port-folio ─ HON.LUKIA NAKADAMA.

6. Minister of Education and Sports ─ HON. MUSEVENI JANET KATAAHA.

7. Minister, Office of the President (Presidency) ─ MS. MARIAM DHOKA BABALANDA

8. Minister, Office of the President (Security) ─ HON. JIM MUHWEEZI.

9. Minister, Office of the President Serviced by the State House Comptroller, in charge of Science, Technology and Innovation ─ DR. MUSENERO MONICA.

10. Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs ─ HAJAT MISI KABANDA

11. Minister, Office of the Prime Minister (General Duties) ─ RT.HON.KASULE LUMUMBA

12. Government Chief Whip ─ HON. TAYEBWA THOMAS.

13. Minister, Office of the Prime Minister (Relief, Disaster Preparedness & Refugees) ─ HON. ONEK HILARY.

14. Minister for Karamoja Affairs ─ HON. MARIA GORETTI

KITUTU.

15. Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries ─ HON. FRANK TUMWEBAZE.

16. Attorney-General ─ MR. KIRYOWA KIWANUKA.

17. Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs ─ HON.VINCENT SSEMPIJJA BAMULANGAKI.

18. Minister of Energy and Minerals Development ─ HON. RUTH NANKABIRWA.

19. Minister of Finance, Planning And Economic Development ─ HON. MATIA KASAIJA.

20. Minister of Foreign Affairs ─ HON. JEJE ODONGO.

21. Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development ─ HON. BETTY AMONGI.

22. Minister of Health ─ HON. DR. JANE ACENG.

23. Minister of Information, Communications Technology And National Guidance ─ DR. CHRIS BARYOMUNSI.

24. Minister of Internal Affairs ─ HON. KAHINDA OTAFIRE

25. Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs ─

26. Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development ─ HON. JUDITH NABAKOBA.

27. Minister of Local Government ─ HON. RAPHAEL MAGYEZI.

28. Minister of Public Service ─ HON. MURUULI MUKASA.

29. Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities ─ HON. TOM BUTIME.

30. Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives ─ MR. FRANCIS MWEBESA.

31. Minister of Water and Environment ─ HON. CHEPTORIS MANGUSHO.

32. Minister of Works and Transport ─ GEN. KATUMBA WAMALA.

MINISTERS OF STATE:

Office of the President:

1. Minister of State, Office of the President (Economic Monitoring) ─ HON. PETER OGWANG.

2. Minister of State, Office of the President (Ethics and Integrity) ─ HON. AKELLO ROSE.

Office of the Vice President:

3. Minister of State, Office of the Vice President ─ HON. MUTASINGWA DIANA NANKUNDA.



Office of the Prime Minister:

4. Minister of State, Office of The Prime Minister (Relief, Disaster Preparedness and

Refugees) ─ HON. ANYAKUN ESTHER DAVINIA.

5. Minister of State, Office of The Prime Minster (Northern Uganda) ─ HON. KWIYUCWINY GRACE FREEDOM.

6. Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister (Karamoja) ─ HON. AGNES NANDUTU.

7. Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister (Luwero Triangle - Rwenzori Region) ─ MS. ALICE KABOYO.

8. Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister (Bunyoro Affairs) ─ HON. NAMUYANGU KACHA JENNIFER.

9. Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister (Teso Affairs) ─ HON. DR. ONGALO- OBOTE.

Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries

10. Minister of State for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (Agriculture) ─ HON. KYAKULAGA FRED BWIINO.

11. Minister of State for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (Animal Industry) ─ HON. RWAMIRAMA BRIGHT.

12. Minister of State for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (Fisheries) ─ HON. ADOA HELLEN.

Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs:

13. Deputy Attorney General ─ HON. KAFUUZI JACKSON.

Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs

14. Minister of State for Defence And Veteran Affairs (Defence) ─ HON. OBOTH OBOTH JACOB MARKSON.

15. Minister of State for Defence And Veteran Affairs (Veteran Affairs) ─ HON. OLERU HUDA.

Ministry of East African Affairs

16. Minister of State for East African Affairs ─ MR. MAGODE IKUYA.

Ministry of Education and Sports

17. Minister of State for Education And Sports (Higher Education) ─ HON.DR. MUYINGO JOHN CHRYSOSTOM.

18. Minister of State for Education And Sports (Primary Education) ─ HON. DR. MORIKU JOYCE KADUCU.

19. Minister of State for Education And Sports (Sports) ─ HON. OBUA DENIS HAMSON.

Ministry of Energy and Minerals Development:

20. Minister of State for Energy and Minerals Development (Energy) ─ HON. OKASAI SIDRONIUS OPOLOT.

21. Minister of State for Energy and Minerals Development (Minerals) ─ HON. PETER LOKERIS.

Ministry of Finance, Planning & Economic Development:

22. Minister of State for Finance Planning and Economic Development (General Duties) ─ HON. HENRY MUSAASIZI.

23. Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development (Planning) ─ HON. AMOS LUGOLOOBI.

24. Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development (Privatization and Investment) ─ HON. ANITE EVELYN.

25. Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development (Micro-Finance) ─ HON. KYEYUNE HARUNA KASOLO.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

26. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs (International Affairs) ─ HON. ORYEMOKELLO

27. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs (Regional Affairs) ─ MR. JONH MULIMBA.

Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development:

28. Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Development (Gender and Culture) ─ HON. PEACE MUTUUZO.

29. Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Development

(Youth and Children Affairs) ─ HON. NYIRABASHITSI SARAH MATEKE.

30. Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Development (Employment and Industrial Relations) ─ HON. OKELLO ENGOLA.

31. Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Development (Disability Affairs) ─ HON. HELLEN ASAMO.

32. Minister of State for Gender Labour and Social Development (Elderly Affairs) ─ HON. GIDUDU MAFAABI.

Ministry of Health:

33. Minister of State for Health (General Duties) ─ HON. BANGIRANA KAWOYA.

34. Minister of State for Health (Primary Health Care) ─ HON. MARGARET MUHAANGA

Ministry of Information Communication Technology and National Guidance:

35. Minister of State for Information Communication Technology and National Guidance ─ MS. JOYCE SSEBUGWAWO.

Ministry of Internal Affairs:

36. Minister of State for Internal Affairs ─ GEN. DAVID MUHOOZI.

Ministry of Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs:

37. Minister of State for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan ─ MR. KABUYE KYOFATOGABYE;

Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development:

38. Minister of State for Lands, Housing and Urban Development (Housing) ─ HON. NAMUGANZA PERSIS.

39. Minister of State for Lands, Housing and Urban Development (Urban Development) ─ HON. OBIGA KANIA.

40. Minister of State for Lands, Housing and Urban Development (Lands) ─ MR.SAM MAYANJA.

Ministry of Local Government:

41. Minister of State for Local Government ─ HON. VICTORIA RUSOKE.

Ministry of Public Service:

42. Minister of State for Public Service ─ MS. GRACE MARY MUGASA

Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities:

43. Minister of State for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities ─ HON. MARTIN MUGARRA

Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives:

44. Minister of State for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives (Cooperatives) ─ HON GUME FREDRICK NGOBI.

45. Minister of State for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives (Industry) ─ HON. BAHATI DAVID.

46. Minister of State for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives

(Trade) ─ HON. HARRIET NTABAAZI.

Ministry of Water and Environment:

47. Minister of State for Water and Environment (Environment) HON. BEATRICE ANYWAR

48. Minister of State for Water And Environment (Water) ─ HON. AISHA SEKKINDI

Ministry of Works and Transport:

49. Minister of State for Works And Transport (Works) ─ HON. MUSA ECHWERU.

50. Minister of State for Works ─ HON. BYAMUKAMA FRED.

And Transport (Transport)

SPECIAL ENVOY:

1. RT. HON. DR. RUHAKANA RUGUNDA

SPECIAL ENVOY FOR SPECIAL DUTIES, OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT



SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL ADVISORS:

1. HON. AMELIA KYAMBADDE – SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL ADVISOR – INDUSTRIES

2. HON. BETTY KAMYA - SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL ADVISOR – LANDS

3. PROF. EPHRAIM KAMUNTU - SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL ADVISOR – ECONOMIC

AND MANIFESTO IMPLEMENTATION

4. HON. SARAH KANYIKE - SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL ADVISOR – KAMPALA

5. GEN. ELLY TUMWINE - SENIOR PRESIDENTIAL ADVISOR - SECURITY

NRM SECRETARIAT:

1. HON. RICHARD TODWONG - SECRETARY-GENERAL NRM

2. HON. ROSE NAMAYANJA - DEPUTY SECRETARY-GENERAL NRM

3. HON. OUNDO NEKESA - NATIONAL TREASURER NRM

