Fire ravages 200 acres of Atiak Sugar plantation

Atiak Sugar Factory and officials from Naads inspect a section of the sugar plantation in Amuru District early this year. Fire has on several occasions destroyed acres of the plantation. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  Tobbias Jolly Owiny

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • In 2016, a fire gutted 150 acres of sugarcane plantation at the factory, causing an estimated loss of Shs150m.
  • In December 2018, a mysterious fire destroyed an estimated 250 acres of sugarcane at the facility.

A mysterious fire gutted more than 200 acres of sugarcane plantation at Atiak Sugar Works from Friday through to Monday afternoon.

