Fishermen decry increased torture as UPDF burn Shs4b illegal gear

Uganda Police Defence Forces (UPDF) on Wednesday burnt fishing nets worth Shs4 billion that were impounded from districts of Kyotera and Masaka.

Mr Bernard Baingana, the fisheries officer in charge of operations in districts of Masaka and Kyotera said the operation took place at four landing sites, including Ddimo, Kalokoso, Namirembe and Kasensero.

Baingane said that the unlawful fishing activities have led to loss of fish in the lake, warning fishermen to desist from using illegal nets.

“We are hunting for three people who are notoriously continuing to use the illegal fishing nets. They took off but their nets were impounded and we have alerted police to arrest them on sight,” Baingane said.

The fishermen at Ddimo landing site where the army burnt the illegal fishing gear from decried increased torture by the UPDF on the lake.

One of the fishermen, Mr Francis Kayondo, said that despite following all the rules and regulations on the lake, the UPDF soldiers continue to run after them.

According to him, they have tried to buy lawful fishing nets and boats but they are still tortured.

Mr Tongo Kaggwa, another fisherman at Ddimo landing site said that they invest a lot of money in fishing and they end up getting losses because of the army whose operations some fishermen described as criminal in nature.