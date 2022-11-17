Five killed in Kampala, Bundibugyo floods

Floods have killed five people and destroyed property in Kampala City and Bundibugyo District following heavy rain.

The Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango, said three people died in Mutungo Zone 2 and 11 yesterday.

“Our territorial police at Jinja Road are investigating the incidents. The bodies were taken to Mulago City mortuary for post-mortem,” said Mr Onyango.

“We appeal to the public to avoid sleeping in temporary structures, especially when they are in low-lying areas that are easily flooded,” he added.

The floods destroyed nine houses, killing Kannan Bujjo, 25, Emma Kayanga, 20, and a four-months-old baby.

Mr Wasiya David, the chairperson of Mutungo Zone 11, told Daily Monitor that residents informed him about the tragedy.

“When I arrived at the scene, bodies of two people had been discovered from the collapsed houses,” he said.

Mr Wasiya, however, blamed some investors for blocking a nearby drainage, diverting the water flow.

Two other people died in Kirumya Sub-county in Bundibugyo District on Tuesday and yesterday.

The deceased were identified as Jojina Kabugho, a 70-year-old woman and her one-year-old grandson, Brelian Kule, all residents of Kasodo Village. The duo died after they were swept away as they attempted to cross River Ngisha.

Residents cross a flooded area in Bundibugyo’s Kasodo Village where two people drowned in overnight flooding. PHOTO | LONGINO MUHINDO

“It has been raining heavily in this area for the last two days. Kabugho was carrying her grandson as she tried to cross River Ngisha, they both drowned. We mounted a search for their bodies this morning (yesterday) and we have managed to recover one,” Mr Abraham Bamwiterebye, the sub-county chairperson, said yesterday.

“We don’t have a disaster management committee so it becomes difficult for us to effectively respond to such calamities. We appeal to the government to intervene,” he said.

The district disaster management committee focal person, Mr Francis Ssennyondo, told Daily Monitor that the district plans to form sub-county disaster committees but is constrained by resources.

“We plan to formulate a sub-county disaster committees and induct them, we are waiting for support from the International Federation of Red Cross and Unicef to facilitate part of this programme,” Mr Ssennyondo said.

Recent floods