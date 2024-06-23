Five tourists injured as car overturns after hitting pothole along Karuma-Pakwach road

Five tourists are nursing injuries in Anaka General Hospital in Nwoya District, Northern Uganda after the vehicle they were traveling in was involved in a road crash on Saturday evening.

The survivors include three American female nationals and two Ugandans.

Police identified the survivors as Ms Emily Loper, 27; Ms Jenifer Nasozi, 52; Ms Hillary Ott Lodges, 48; Ms Clayton Lopelo, 24 and Ms ⁠Claris Mwesigwa.

The incident happened around Latoro Village, Got Apwoyo Sub County around 16hours. The crash involved a Toyota Hiace Vehicle registration number UBL 104F transporting them from Murchison Falls National Game Park back to Kampala.

Aswa West Police Spokesperson, Mr David Ongom Mudong said the driver of the ill-fated vehicle is on the run.

"Preliminary report shows that the above motor vehicle was having on board tourists who were returning to Kampala after their tour but upon reaching Latoro village, the driver hit a pothole and lost control hence overturning the vehicle and injuring the occupants,’’ Mr Mudong said.

The wreckage of the vehicle was towed to Nwoya Central Police Station.

The cause of the crash has been attributed to reckless driving.