Three dead, two injured after bus collides with Juba-bound taxi

Three people died Friday morning after a Kampala-bound bus and Juba-bound taxi collided at Karuma checkpoint along Gulu-Kampala highway in Nwoya District, police have said.

Two other people were hospitalised with severe injuries following the crash which police attributed to reckless driving.

Aswa West Region Police spokesperson, David Ongom Mudongo, identified the deceased as Aisha Namatovu and two other people whose particulars were not readily available by press time.

They were passengers of the ill-fated Toyota Hiace Reg. No. SSD 770CK which collided with Isuzu bus Reg. No. UBG 085C belonging to Nile Star Bus company.

Police identified the injured as Ramathan Shaban and another person whose particulars were also not readily available by press time.

According to police, the driver of the taxi which was travelling from Kampala overtook another vehicle around the checkpoint only to collide with an oncoming bus.

“The cause of the accident has been attributed to reckless driving by the driver of the taxi. The traffic police visited the scene and documented, bodies taken to Anaka hospital for postmortem while the injured have been rushed to RG health facility within Karuma town council,” Mr Ongom said.