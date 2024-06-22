Four dead, 11 injured as two taxis collide after hitting pothole

At least four people have been confirmed dead and 11 others left with serious injuries after two taxis collided at Kiwawu along Mityana -Kampala road in Mityana District.



The Friday night crash involved two Toyota Hiace vehicles.

According to Wamala region police spokesperson, Ms Rachel Kawala, the driver of a speeding taxi from the Kampala side lost control after hitting a pothole at the Kiwawu- Kasiba LC1 area and veered off his lane before colliding with another taxi coming from the Mityana side.



“Unfortunately, both vehicles lost control causing motor vehicle UBH 846U to overturn on its right-hand side killing four of its passengers on the spot and injuring 11 others,” she said.

She identified the deceased as Assuman Bossa, a 24-year-old resident of Buwawula in Mityana District; Tinah Namugenyi, a 26-year-old resident of Kasalaga- Zigoti in Mityana District, a young girl and a young boy whose particulars were not readily available by the time of filing this report.





The wreckage of one of the taxis that collided in Mityana District killing four passenger on June 21, 2024, packed at Mityana police station. PHOTO/ BARBRA NALWEYISO