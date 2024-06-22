Four dead, 11 injured as two taxis collide after hitting pothole
- The two drivers are said to be on the run
At least four people have been confirmed dead and 11 others left with serious injuries after two taxis collided at Kiwawu along Mityana -Kampala road in Mityana District.
The Friday night crash involved two Toyota Hiace vehicles.
According to Wamala region police spokesperson, Ms Rachel Kawala, the driver of a speeding taxi from the Kampala side lost control after hitting a pothole at the Kiwawu- Kasiba LC1 area and veered off his lane before colliding with another taxi coming from the Mityana side.
“Unfortunately, both vehicles lost control causing motor vehicle UBH 846U to overturn on its right-hand side killing four of its passengers on the spot and injuring 11 others,” she said.
She identified the deceased as Assuman Bossa, a 24-year-old resident of Buwawula in Mityana District; Tinah Namugenyi, a 26-year-old resident of Kasalaga- Zigoti in Mityana District, a young girl and a young boy whose particulars were not readily available by the time of filing this report.
Their bodies were taken to Mityana General Hospital pending post-mortem following the 11 pm collision.
The wreckage of both cars was towed to Mityana police station pending inspection. However, the two drivers are still unknown and said to be at large.
Ms Kawala attributed the cause of the crash to reckless driving.
This comes barely two days after 15 market vendors from Mityana died and over 30 of their colleagues sustained injuries after the truck they were driving in overturned at Namirayngo village in Bukuya Sub County, Kassanda District on June 19.