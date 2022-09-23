Floods cut off four govt schools

At least four government-aided primary schools in Kamutur Sub-county in Bukedea District have temporarily closed following a downpour.

The affected are Tajar, Acomai, Akakaat and Aerere primary schools, leaving only three Akou-Etom, Abilaep, and Komongomeri primary schools.

Mr Jackson Ojekede, the Kamutur Sub-county chairperson, said at least 600 pupils are stranded at home since classrooms are waterlogged.

Mr Stanislaus Olinga, the head teacher of Acomai Primary School, told this publication on Wednesday that the teachers have also been affected.

“We have an enrollment of about 151 pupils, but today we only registered two who disappeared before break time,” he said.

Mr Olinga added that the government-aided school has a single block that accommodates six classrooms.

“We had to dig channels and that’s how we teachers managed to access school but no learning since all pupils have disappeared from school,” he explained.