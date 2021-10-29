Former CJ Bart Katerebe installed UMI Chancellor, pledges to improve research

By Benson Tumusiime More by this Author

The former Chief Justice Bart Katerebe has vowed to improve on research at Uganda Management Institute (UMI), having been installed as Chancellor on Friday.

Mr Katureebe becomes the first male chancellor of Uganda Management Institute. He was appointed in June this year and will oversee the institution for the next four years.

He takes over office from Ms Namirembe Bitamazire, the former minister of Education who has served since 2013.

‘’I promise to work closely with management of the institution and the government to promote this institution. I will learn from all the people that I shall interact with and I will share my experience of my service from 1975. I will build linkages for this institution not only to do research for academic purposes but impart on the lives of this country,” he said.

UMI is a government-owned national center for training, research, and consultancy in the field of management and administration in the country.

The installation exercise was presided over by the Vice President of Uganda, Ms Jessica Alupo, who represented President Museveni, the Chief Visitor of all academic institutions by law.

The Vice President handed Mr Katureebe the instruments of power, which included the mace, a copy of the Constitution of Uganda, University and other tertiary institutions Acts as amended 2003- 2006, a copy of instruments appointing him as a Chancellor, the cap and gown.

“The mace you are receiving today symbolises your authority upon the institute and what Uganda Management Institute stands for,” she said.

Council members of the institution, senior lecturers and members of the institution student’s guild council attended the function.

Justice Katureebe retired as Uganda’s Chief Justice in June 2020 after five years of service, having clocked 70 years of age.







