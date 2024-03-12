Former finance minister Ajedra wants to reclaim Vurra seat

In 2016, Ajedra abandoned Arua Municipality where he had served one term (2011-2016) and decided to contest in his home constituency [Vurra] where he served from 2016-2021, failing to make it for another term after losing to Adriko who is also a member of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.



“I have been receiving calls and after making consultations I can confirm that I will come back in 2026 for NRM primaries and hopefully also for the general elections,” he said during a press conference on Monday, adding that there are projects which he had started but they have since stagnated since he was voted out.



“When you do something halfway and it has not been completed, it haunts you. One of them was areas we had mapped out for rural electrification but have not been completed. There were a number of water projects which I never completed like the Ovisoni water project,” Dr Ajedra added.



Dr Ajedra served as State Minister for Investment and Privatization while MP for Arua Municipality between 2011 to 2016 and as State Minister for Finance and General Duties from 2016 to 2021 after switching to Vurra County.



He also urged the government to expeditiously work to ensure that Arua District offices are relocated to take services nearer to the people and to see that the issues of property sharing are resolved in Arua City.



In preparation for the pending NRM party registration, the deputy Arua Resident District Commissioner, Mr Denis Okwaimungu Jawoko, said security had been deployed to ensure that foreigners do not participate in internal elections. Vurra borders the Democratic Republic of Congo.