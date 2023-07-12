Former Makerere chancellor launches fertiliser campaign to enhance crop harvest

Prof Mondo Kagonyera, the former Chancellor of Makerere University, has embarked on a campaign to enhance crop harvests through the use of organic fertilisers.

During the launch of an organic fertiliser shop in Jinja City on July 10 , Prof Kagonyera emphasised the urgency of fertiliser usage.

He said that although Uganda is renowned for its fertile soil, over time, soil fertility has declined due to limited use of fertilisers, particularly organic ones that have fewer side effects.

He stated, "Gone are the days when people used to say that Uganda's soils are fertile; that statement was true 40 years ago when land was not overused by the small population, but now, the use of fertilisers is urgent."

To address this concern, Prof Kagonyera established Ferti-Plus, a company aimed at promoting organic fertilisers imported from the Netherlands, with the goal of assisting farmers in achieving higher yields.

According to him, farmers using this fertiliser can experience a 30 percent increase in their harvests.

Ferti-Plus provides the fertilisers in both liquid and solid forms to cater to the varying preferences of farmers during application.

Prof Kagonyera, who has conducted extensive scientific research in agriculture, expressed his concern about farmers experiencing disappointment when they sow crops and harvest meager yields due to soil infertility.

To make organic fertilisers more accessible to farmers across Uganda, Prof Kagonyera established organic fertiliser shops in different regions. The prices for the fertilisers are set at Sh50,000, with only two liters needed for application per acre of land.

Highlighting the advantages of these fertilisers, Prof Kagonyera explained that they contain 17 essential soil nutrients required for optimal plant growth.

He further stated that extensive research conducted over 50 years has demonstrated that all crops can thrive using this type of fertilizer.

Farmers who have started using these organic fertilisers have witnessed improvements in their yields.

Mr Nasali Mataga, a sugarcane farmer in Kamuli and Buyende districts, reported an increase in his harvest from 35 to nearly 50 tonnes per acre after utilising the fertilisers.

Mr Michael Mugabira, a sugarcane farmer from Masindi district, also experienced longer periods of sugar cane production and a significant increase in tonnage per acre.