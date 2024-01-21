Rukungiri health worker dies after hitting pothole

A volunteer health worker at a major hospital in Rukungiri died on spot in the wee hours of Sunday after a motorcycle he was riding hit a pothole in the district, authorities have said.

Police early Sunday identified the deceased as 26-year-old Austin Abaho, a volunteer at Nyakibale Hospital. He was resident in Kebisoni Village.

Kigezi region police spokesperson Elly Maate confirmed the incident saying: “It's alleged that the deceased left the workplace (Nyakibale Hospital) at about 01:25am, riding the above-mentioned motorcycle heading back to his place of residence.”

“When he reached a place called Katogo, he hit a pothole, lost control and hit a metallic side road guard and fell down. He was alone on the motorcycle and died on spot,” police explained.

According to Maate, police have since visited and documented the scene.

By press time, Abaho’s body had been taken to Nyakibale Hospital Mortuary for postmortem while the ill-fated motorcycle parked at Cps Rukungiri pending IOV inspection.

“Inquiries into the same (accident) continue,” Maate told journalists in a brief statement.

The health worker’s death comes at a time when opposition leaders in Uganda held demonstrations to show the poor state of roads in the country.

During the demonstration, activists 'fished' and planted bananas in especially metro-Kampala roads in a display of displeasure for “government’s failure to improve the country’s roads.”

WATCH: "This is lake Nansana. We have potholes as big as fish ponds. I'm taking this fish to President @KagutaMuseveni to tell him that the roads are now full of fish."



Ugandans protest over pothole-riddled roads in Kampala and surrounding areas.#MonitorUpdates

📹… pic.twitter.com/NTtRh62o5Y — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) January 18, 2024