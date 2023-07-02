Two dead after truck driver hits pothole, collides with trailer 

Police have said two people died on the spot Sunday afternoon in a road crash along Jinja-Kampala highway.

The crash involved two cars; a trailer registration number UBH 795T/UAY 361M and a Fuso truck registration nbumber UAP 937U at Nakibizi village in Njeru town council, Buikwe District.

Ssezibwa Regional Police Spokesperson, SP Hellen Butoto, said the Fuso truck was being driven by the yet to be identified person from coming Jinja side to Kampala.

“Upon reaching Nakibizi village the driver of Fuso hit a pothole lost control hence causing head on collision with motor vehicle UBH 795T /UAY 361M trailer which was from Kampala heading to jinja direction leaving two people dead,” SP Butoto said on Sunday.

She said the driver of the Fuso and passenger- now the deceased whose particulars have not yet been established- were taken to Jinja regional referral hospital mortuary for postmortem as investigations go on.

She said the motor vehicles towered to the Police for inspection by the inspection of Vehicles.