Two dead after truck driver hits pothole, collides with trailer
What you need to know:
- The crash involved two cars; registration number UBH 795T/UAY 361M trailer and UAP 937U Fuso at Nakibizi village in Njeru town council, Buikwe District
Police have said two people died on the spot Sunday afternoon in a road crash along Jinja-Kampala highway.
The crash involved two cars; a trailer registration number UBH 795T/UAY 361M and a Fuso truck registration nbumber UAP 937U at Nakibizi village in Njeru town council, Buikwe District.
Ssezibwa Regional Police Spokesperson, SP Hellen Butoto, said the Fuso truck was being driven by the yet to be identified person from coming Jinja side to Kampala.
“Upon reaching Nakibizi village the driver of Fuso hit a pothole lost control hence causing head on collision with motor vehicle UBH 795T /UAY 361M trailer which was from Kampala heading to jinja direction leaving two people dead,” SP Butoto said on Sunday.
She said the driver of the Fuso and passenger- now the deceased whose particulars have not yet been established- were taken to Jinja regional referral hospital mortuary for postmortem as investigations go on.
She said the motor vehicles towered to the Police for inspection by the inspection of Vehicles.
According to the Annual Crime Report 2022, the country registered 20,394 cases of road accidents in 2022 compared to 17,443 registered the previous year. Out of every 100 crashes, 22 people died while 61 percent of all accidents were as a result of reckless driving, the police said