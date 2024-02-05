Four Mbale cattle traders shot dead in Karamoja

Police in Amudat District in Uganda’s restive Karamoja sub-region are searching for unidentified armed assailants who reportedly shot and killed four cattle dealers on Sunday afternoon.



The assailants suspected to be Karimojong warriors trailed the victims and shot them dead at around 3pm before they fled.



The acting Mt Moroto regional Police Spokesperson, IP Mike Longole, confirmed the Sunday attack which he described as unfortunate.





He said a team of detectives visited the scene with a canine dog and recovered some tangible evidence.





“We inform the public that, Police in Amudat District have today (Sunday) at around 0330pm registered a nasty incident where four people who were traveling in Motor vehicle Reg. No. UBP 601Q Toyota Harrier black in colour were shot dead by suspected armed thugs along Lemusui Road in Akonguyo village, Amudat Sub County,” IP Longole said in a brief statement.



Mr Longole who condemned the murder of innocent road users said statements were recorded from witnesses to support investigations.



Without revealing particulars of the four victims police said they are residents of Mbale City in eastern Uganda.



Sources in Mbale told this publication that the victims are cattle dealers.



The bodies were conveyed to Amudat Hospital mortuary for postmortem as police investigate the motive of the attack and hunt for the assailants.

Several Ugandans have been reported killed by suspected armed warriors in the north-estern mineral-rich sub-region in the last five years.

The attacks are fueled by cattle rustling which exacerbated insecurity in the area despite several disarmament operations conducted by Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).