Fresh Apaa killings: A survivor’s tale

November 29, 2023 is that date Stephen Inyani will always remember for as long as he lives or rather call it his miracle day as he looked death in the eyes- having survived a scathing attack by a group of assailants in the disputed Apaa land.



Iyani had gone to the market to buy some items at 8am when he and 10 other people were suddenly attacked by assailants who were armed with machetes, bows and arrows.



“The attackers got us, tied us with ropes and paraded us through unknown routes in the forests until we reached Lakang Sub County. They took all our belongings, I had Shs250,000 which they also took away,” Inyani said.



With the attackers wielding machetes close to his eyes, Mr Inyani said: “I thought it was my last day on earth. The attackers hit me with the machetes on the back where I sustained injuries. I also sustained a deep cut on my head.”



Fortunately, police came to their rescue and they were rushed to a nearby health center. He said some of the captives were killed on the way.



According to police, so far six people have been killed from November 29 to December 1, following a renewed fight inside the protected area of Zoka central forest reserve.



According to the Adjumani Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Peter Taban Data, three of the deceased persons come from central Uganda while the other three others are local farmers from Adjumani District.



“Out of the six people killed, two bodies are still missing. In our findings, these people had entered the forest to engage in illegal charcoal burning, lumbering, logging and illegal sale of land,” Mr Taban said.



The UPDF 4th Division Spokesperson in Gulu, Maj Telesphor Nduhire, said: “We have deployed both police and UPDF in the area to beef up security. We appeal to the community to remain calm as we carry out operations while the police investigate the attack.”



The Adjumani District chairperson, Mr Ben Anyama, castigated the government for taking long to resolve the issue, saying the government must take responsibility for all persons who have been killed in the area since the beginning of the conflict.



“It is very unfortunate that our people have lost their lives. The people of Madi and Acholi have been crying for long, for how long should people continue to die?” Anyama asked.



“If government said the land belongs to the Acholi they should just come and give it to them and if it belongs to the Madi let them be open. The Madi people gave the land for conservation, why all these delays by the government in resolving it,” he added.

