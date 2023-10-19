Friends, family pay tribute to slain tour guide

A friendly, outgoing, and caring individual with a deep passion for his job is how family and friends described the late Eric Alyai.

The 40-year-old tour guide and driver was one of the three people killed by suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militias in the Queen Elizabeth National Park on Tuesday.

Yesterday, a vigil was held at his parent’s home in Lugonjo, Entebbe Municipality, Wakiso District, where friends and family gathered to offer their condolences and support to the family.

Alyai’s mother, Ms Rosemary Kabahinda, described her first child as a strong pillar in the family, who comforted everyone in times of need. She has six children.

“He was passionate about driving from a young age. One time, he stole his father’s car from the parking and drove away, which annoyed his father and he scolded him,” she said.

Ms Kabahinda said Alyai loved his job and would always tell her about his trips.

“He would always check on us when he was on trips: me, his father and everyone,” she said

His wife, Ms Ruth Mutamba, said she last saw her husband on Monday when he left for work.

“He told me the clients would travel by air from Entebbe and find him in Kasese District. He was to spend eight days on the trip and return home before leaving for another trip. At the time, our daughter was sick and he asked if I had money but I told him it was not enough. He said he would find a way to get more,” she said.

She also revealed that Alyai was in the process of buying a shop so that she could earn some income.

“Two weeks ago, I told him I wanted to get employed. Luckily, someone near his parents’ home was selling a retail shop at Shs10m. My mother-in-law told him about it, he had been able to pay Shs4m. He told me the shop was supposed to [provide funds to] take care of our daughter. I don’t know if he was saying goodbye to me,” she said.

Mr Denis Erabu, a senior safari guide with Mantana African Safaris, described Alyai as a budding young guides who had a huge passion for tourism.

“I got to know him when he introduced himself to me some years back. He used to talk to me as an elder and we came from the same ancestral place in Kaberamaido. He was hardworking and it is sad that we have lost him at a very early stage,” he said.

Mr Daniel Ngirabakunzi, a tour guide, the deceased as a good friend to everyone, who was social and cooperative with everyone in the industry.

“He was willing to learn, would consult and by the time of his death, he was one of the best guides Uganda had. We have lost a person who was really good in the industry,” he said.

Mr Emmanuel Baturine, another tour guide, said he first met Alyai in 2014 during a short training at Kanyawala Makerere University biological field station in Kibale National Park after which they became friends.