Gen Mbadi commands all elements of UPDF- Museveni

President Museveni said Sunday that the Command, Control and Administration of all elements of Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) were under Gen Wilson Mbasu Mbadi, the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) of the national army.

Through his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Gen Museveni, who is the Commander-in -Chief of the UPDF said his actions were provided for in Article 98(1) of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, and Section 8(1) and (2)(a) of the UPDF Act, 2005.

“By virtue of the powers enshrined under Article 98(1) of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, and Section 8(1) and (2)(a) of the UPDF Act, 2005, yesterday, on 17th of February 2024, at the Defence Council Meeting, I presented the UPDF Establishment 2021, an Instrument of delegated Command, Control, and Administration to General Wilson Mbasu Mbadi, the Chief of Defence Forces of the UPDF,” Mr Museveni posted.

The President lauded the first Chairman of the UPDF Establishment Committee, the Late Lt Gen (Rtd) Pecos Kutesa for his efforts and tenure, further congratulating the UPDF on the Launch of the milestone which he dubs a ‘more matured and modern force.’

The establishment’s structures emphasise effective planning and execution necessary to uphold peace and security across the country.

The recently launched document further enables, among other things, changes of merging of some UPDF departments, the creation of new ones, and discarding others to improve command, control and administration of the forces, strengthening the powers of command and administration of the UPDF.