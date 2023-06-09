Gen Muhoozi flies to Somalia after al-Shabaab attack on UPDF camp

The senior presidential advisor in charge of special operations, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has condoled with UPDF peace keepers serving under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) following the May 26 attack on Ugandan troops’ base by al-Shabaab terrorists.

Meeting UPDF officers and men in Mogadishu, Gen Muhoozi is quoted as saying, “I have come to condole with you for the demise of our fallen combatants. Let us have a one minute silence to pray for their souls. May their souls rest in peace and a quick recovery for the injured.”

Gen Muhoozi, who doubles as the First Son, told the peace keepers that the strategic leadership had identified the weaknesses which caused al-Shabaab to attack and overran Buulo Marer camp, saying these were both tactical and external factors that need to be addressed.



He cautioned troops not to relax because of ATMIS drawdown but to instead be more aggressive.

The former UPDF commander land forces further noted that withdrawal operations if not well planned could cause a lot of damage than any other phase of the operation.

“In war sitasita (hesitation) is very dangerous. It leads to death and eventual defeat. The survivors told me they expected Al-Shabaab attack but they didn’t react until the enemy reached nearer and this broke command and control," Gen Muhoozi reminisced.

Buulo Mareer lies astride River Shabelle which is an agricultural sub region in the drought prone Somalia. Farmers irrigate their crops using tractors and donkeys throughout the night. This reportedly led the troops delay to react thinking the lights in gardens were from farmers.

Gen Muhoozi has been in Somalia for the last five days meeting UPDF commanders and staff, survivors of the attack hospitalized troops at Level 11 hospital.

The senior presidential advisor in charge of special operations, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba visits soldiers wounded in the May 26 attack on Buulo Mareer Forward Operating Base in Lower Shabelle region, at ATMIS Level Two Hospital in Mogadishu. PHOTO/ATMIS.



He also visited Somali state house where he met the President of the Federal Government of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.