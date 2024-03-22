Gen Muhoozi loyalists eat big, iron sheets fell Bugisu giants

President Museveni last night dropped the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Wilson Mbadi, and named him, alongside two loyalists of First Son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, as junior ministers.

Kitgum Woman Member of Parliament Lillian Aber, a vocal public promoter of Gen Muhoozi as Uganda’s next President, and Mr Balaam Barugahara, the lead organiser of the First Son’s events countrywide, have been appointed State minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees and State minister for Youth and Children Affairs, respectively.

Mr Barugahara yesterday took to social media to celebrate his appointment, which he christened as a vote of confidence in the Muhoozi Kainerugaba (MK) Movement, relaunched early last month as a civic organisation named Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU).

“I exceedingly thank my role model and Uganda’s next president, Gen Kainerugaba for identifying, training, mentoring, deploying and entrusting me to be his deputy in the whole of Western n Uganda,” he posted.

The reshuffle left the trunk of what the appointing authority baptised a “fisherman Cabinet” largely intact, with 31 senior ministers and slightly more state ministers retaining their portfolios.

The President, however, axed Karamoja Affairs Minister Mary Goretti Kitutu and her junior Agness Nandutu, both facing prosecution over the iron sheets scandal under their docket, in making good on his promise last year to take political action against leaders implicated in diverting iron sheets for vulnerable Karimojong.

Both ladies, who separately double as members of Parliament, hail from Bugisu and the eastern sub-region has been compensated with the appointment of Sironko District Woman MP Florence Nambozo as state minister for Mineral Development, elevating her profile as spearhead for the ruling NRM party in the backyard of Mr Nandala Mafabi, the secretary general of the Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party.

The changes mean Bugisu lost a senior Cabinet slot until last night held by Ms Kitutu, despite the President retaining Mr Mafabi Giddudu as state minister for the elderly.

“I hereby inform the country that by virtue of the authority given to the President of Uganda by Articles 108(2), 108A(1), 113(1), and 114(1) of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, that … I publish a slightly amended list of the Cabinet of Uganda,” the President Museveni said in a message shared with newsrooms by the Presidential Press Unit.

He dropped Defence Minister Vincent Ssempijja, the former Masaka District chairperson, and replaced him with Jacob Marksons Oboth-Oboth who had been the junior minister in the same docket.

Gen Muhoozi and his mobiliser, events promoter Balaam Barugahara chat at a past event

Mr Ssempijja was designated as senior presidential advisor alongside two other sacked state ministers --- Ms Grace Kwiyucwiny (Northern Uganda) and Ms Harriet Ntabaazi (Trade) --- and Lydia Wanyoto, the chair of NRM Women’s League.

Outside of Cabinet, the President fired his Principal Private Secretary, Dr Kenneth Omona, who took the post in early 2020, and appointed him to the less powerful docket of state minister for Northern Uganda.

He has been replaced with Ms Gloria Asio Omaswa, a lawyer-cum-communication specialist, and no deputy named.

As PPS, Dr Omona over the past four years has been responsible for preparing the daily schedules of President Museveni, determining who sees him and who doesn’t.

His Deputy, Ms Irene Birungi, too was removed and sent to the Ministry of Public Service, pending deployment.

“Friends, as my tour of duty as Principal Private Secretary to HE the President comes to an end, I thank each and every one for the great support and I convey my gratitude to President Museveni for the opportunity to continue serving our great nation,” Mr Omona posted last night on the microblogging site X, formerly Twitter.

Florence Wamala Nambozo, Balaam Barugahara, Dr Kenneth Omona, Phionah Nyamutoro, Gen Wilson Mbadi and Lillian Aber have been appointed ministers, according to President Museveni's new cabinet reshuffle announced March 21, 2024.



Another new face on the Cabinet chart is Ms Phionah Nyamutoro, the National female youth MP, was appointed state minister in charge of mineral development.

“Gratitude to H.E @KagutaMuseveni for the vote of confidence with yet another opportunity to serve my beloved country. Thank you for amplifying the youth voice. This appointment is a resound[ing] testimony for the potential, abilities and brilliance young people showcase when centralised in the development of the nation,” she noted in a post on X. Ms Nyamutoro added: “May the God who has raised the greatest of leaders give us the grace and wisdom to meaningful[ly] impact the lives of the people that have entrusted us with the virtue of leadership.”

Goretti Kitutu, Grace Kwiyucwiny, Agnes Nandutu, Harriet Ntabaazi and Vincent Ssempijja were all dropped as President Museveni announced cabinet reshuffle on March 21

announced cabinet reshuffle on March 21

However, Mr Amos Lugoloobi, a state minister for Planning, who like Ms Kitutu and Ms Nandutu was indicted at the Anti-Corruption Court over the Karamoja iron sheets scandal, survived the axe. Ministers, headed by the President, constitute the Executive branch of government and are responsible for formulating and implementing policies and core national functions.





Name Post

Cabinet Ministers



Maj ( Rtd) Jessica Alupo H.E. the Vice president

Robinah Nabbanja; Rt. Hon Prime Minister And Leader of Government Business in Parliament

Rebecca Kadaga; 1st Deputy Prime minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs

Gen. Moses Ali; 2nd Deputy Prime minister and Deputy leader of Government Business in Parliament

Lukia Nakadama; 3rd Deputy Prime Minister and Minister without Port-folio

Museveni Janet Kataaha; Minister of Education and Sports

Mariam Dhoka Babalanda; Minister, office of the President (Presidency)

Jim Muhweezi; Minister, office of the President (Security)

Musenero Monica; Minister, office of the President Charge of Science, Technology and Innovation

Hajati Minsa Kabanda; Minister for Kampala Capital and Metropolitan Affairs

Kasule Lumumba; Minister, office of the Prime Minister (General duties)

Obua Denis Hamson; Government Chief Whip

Hilary Onek Minister, OPM (Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees)

Peter Lokeris; Minister for Karamoja Affairs

Frank Tumwebaze; Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries

Nobert Mao; Minister of Constitutional Affairs

Kiryowa Kiwanuka; Attorney General

Oboth Markson Jacob; Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs

Ruth Nankabirwa; Minister of Energy and Minerals Development

Matia Kasaija; Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development

Jeje Odongo Abubakar; Minister of Foreign Affairs

Betty Amongi; Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development

Jane Aceng; Minister of Health

Chris Baryomunsi; Minister of ICT and National Guidance

Kahinda Otafiire; Minister of Internal Affairs

Judith Nabakooba; Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development

Raphael Magyezi; Minister of Local Government

Muruuli Mukasa; Minister of Public service

Tom Butime; Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and antiquities

Francis Mwebesa Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives

Cheptoris Sam Mangusho; Minister of Water and Environment

Edward Katumba Wamala; Minister of Works and Transport

MINISTERS OF STATE

Fred Byamukama Minister of State for works and Transport (Transport)

Musa Echweru Minister of State for works and Transport (Works)

Aisha Sekkindi; Minister of State for water and Environment (Water)

Beatrice Anywar Minister of State for water and Environment (environment)

Wilson Mbasu Mbadi Minister of State for trade, industry and Cooperatives (Trade)

Bahati David Minister of State for trade, industry and Cooperatives (Industry)

Gume Fredrick Minister of State for Trade Industry and Cooperatives (Cooperatives)

Martin Mugarra Minister of State foe tourism and Antiquities

Grace Mary Mugasa Minister of State for public Service

"Victoria Rusoke

" Minister of State for Local Government

Sam Mayanja; Minister of State for Lands,Housing and Urban Development (Lands)

Obiga Kania; Minister of State for Lands, Housing and Urban Devt

Namuganza Persis; Minister of State for Lands, Housing and Urban Devt (Housing)

Kabuye Kyofa; Minister of State for Kampala capital City and Metropolitan Affairs:

David Muhoozi; Minister of State for internal Affairs

Kabyanga Godfry Baruku; Minister of State for ICT (National Guidance)

Joyce Sebugwawo; Minister of State for Information, National Guidance (Information)

Margaret Muhaanga; Minister of State for Health(Primary Health Care)

Bangirana Kawoya; Minister of State for Health (General Duties)

Gidudu Mafabi; Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Devt (Elderly Affairs)

Hellen Asamo; Minister of State for Gender, (Disability Affairs)

Anyakun Esther Davinia; Minister of State for Gender,(Employment and Industrial Relations)

Balaam Barugahara; Minister of State for Gender, (Youth and Children Affairs)

Peace Mutuzo; Minister of State for Gender,(Gender and Culture)

John Mulimba; Minister of State for Foreign Affairs (Regional Affairs)

Oryem Okello; Minister of State for Foreign Affairs (International Affairs)

Kyeyune Haruna Kasolo; Minister of State for Finance, (Micro-Finance)

Anite Evelyn; Minister of State for Finance, (Privatization and Investment)

Amos Lugoloobi; Minister of State for Finance, (Planning)

Henry Musaasizi; Minister of State for Finance,(General Duties)

Phiona Nyamutoro 21. Minister of State for Energy and Minerals Development (Minerals)

Okasai Sidronius Opolot; Minister of State for Energy and Minerals Development (Energy)

Peter Ogwang; Minister of State for Education and Sports (Sports)

Dr. Moriku Joyce Kaducu; Minister of State for Education and Sports (Primary Education)

Dr. Muyingo John Chrysostom Minister of State for Education and Sports (Higher Education)

Magode Ikuya; Minister of State for East African Affairs

Oleru Huda; Minister of State for Defence and Veteran Affairs (Veteran Affairs)

Sarah Nyirabashitsi Minister of State for Defense and Veteran Affairs (Defence)

Jackson Kafuuzi Deputy Attorney General

Adoa Hellen; Minister of State for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries

Bright Rwamirama; Minister of State for Agriculture, (Animal Industry)

Fred Bwino Kyakulaga; Minister of State for Agriculture,(Agriculture)

Dr. Obote Ongalo; Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister (Teso Affairs)

Kacha Namuyangu (Bunyoro Affairs)

Alice Kaboyo; (Luwero Triangle -Rwenzori Region)

Florence Wamala Nambozo (Karamoja)

Dr Keneth; Omona (Northern Uganda)

Lillian Aber; (Relief, Disaster Preparedness and refugees)

Mutasingwa Diana Minister of State, Office of the Vice President

Akello Rose; Minister of State, Office of the President (Ethics and Integrity)

Beatrice Akello; Minister of State, Office of the President (Economic Monitoring)



Dropped

Vincent Ssempijja, Minister of Defence

Harriet Ntabaazi, State for Trade

Goretti Kitutu, Minister for Karamoja Affairs

Agnes Nandutu, State Minister for Karamoja Affairs

Grace Kwiyucwiny, State for Northern Uganda