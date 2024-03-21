Museveni appoints Gen Muhoozi as CDF

President Museveni has appointed his son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba as the new Chief of Defence Forces (CDF). He replaces Gen Wilson Mbasu Mbadi who was appointed Minister of State for trade in the new cabinet reshuffle announced this evening.

Gen Muhoozi has been serving as his father's senior presidential advisor in charge of special operations.

Lt Gen Samuel Okiding

This comes days after President Museveni on February 17 presented the UPDF Establishment 2021, an instrument of delegated Command, Control, and Administration, to then CDF Gen Mbadi, to command all elements of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).



"By virtue of the powers enshrined under Article 98(1) of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, and Section 8(1) and (2)(a) of the UPDF Act, 2005, yesterday, on the 17th of February 2024, at the Defence Council meeting, I presented the UPDF Establishment 2021, an instrument of delegated Command, Control, and Administration, to General Wilson Mbasu Mbadi, the Chief of Defence Forces of the UPDF, to command all elements of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces," Gen (rtd) Museveni who is also the Commander in Chief said in a February 18 statement.

Gen Peter Elwelu

In the new appointments announced Thursday evening, Gen Museveni named Lt Gen Samuel Okiding as the deputy CDF. He replaces Gen Peter Elwelu whom Museveni named as one of his senior advisors.





David Mugisha