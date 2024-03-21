LIST: Balaam appointed minister as Museveni reshuffles cabinet

President Museveni on Thursday appointed events promoter and sworn member of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) Balaam Barugahara as state minister for Gender, Labour and social development in charge of youth.

Events promoter, Balaam Barugahara shakes Museveni's hand during a meeting at State House recently. PHOTO/ PPU

Mr Barugahara, a businessman and strong mobiliser of the First Son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, is one of the people behind MK Movement which morphed into the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) pressure group with Gen Muhoozi as its chairman.

In the reshuffle, Mr Museveni who said he had made 'slight' amendments will have a new Principal Private Secretary (PPS) and a deputy.

PDF: FULL LIST of amended cabinet





Dr Kenneth Omona

Dr Kenneth Omona who has been serving as PPS becomes minster of state in charge of Northern Uganda.

Gen Wilson Mbasu Mbadi who has been serving as the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) is now minister of state for trade. This means a new CDF will be named.

Gen Wilson Mbasu Mbadi

"I hereby inform the country that by virtue of the authority given to the President of Uganda by Articles: 108(2), 108A(1), 113(1) and 114(1) of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, That here below I publish a slightly amended list of the cabinet of Uganda," Mr Museveni's Thursday evening statement reads in part.

Mr Museveni also appointed Kitgum Woman MP, Lilian Aber, a staunch supporter of NRM and one of the senior mobilisers of Gen Muhoozi as minister of State for relief, disaster preparedness and refugees.

Kitgum Woman MP, Lilian Aber poses for a photo with President Museveni's son, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba at a public rally in Masaka District on March 15, 2024

