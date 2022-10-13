Gen Olum replaces Kayanja

President Museveni, the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, has appointed Maj Gen Dick Olum as the commander of the Mountain Division based in Fort Portal, Kabarole District.

Maj Gen Olum replaces Lt Gen Kayanja Muhanga who was appointed Commander of the Land Forces on Tuesday last week.

“..the President and Commander-in-Chief of UPDF, Gen Museveni, has appointed Maj Gen Dick Olum as the commander of the UPDF (Uganda People’s Defence Forces) Mountain Division and also the Commander of Operation Shujaa. Gen Dick has been the defence advisor in Uganda’s embassy in Kinshasa [Democratic Republic of the Congo],” the Defence spokesperson, Brig Felix Kulayigye, said on Twitter.



Who is Maj Gen Olum?

Maj Gen Olum was born in Zombo District.

In October 2017, he was appointed Uganda’s military attaché at the Ugandan embassy in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

From April 2015 to October 2017, he served as the commanding officer of the 3rd Division of the UPDF in Moroto District.

He served as the Commander of the UPDF contingent of the African Union Mission to Somalia (AMISOM) from June 2013 to April 2015.

