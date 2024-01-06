German tourist dies in Kabale road crash

A 58-year-old German tourist died on spot while his two colleagues sustained serious injuries after the driver of the vehicle they were travelling lost control before it it was knocked by a speeding Fuso lorry around Kabaraga Hills in Kabale District on Saturday.

Kigezi region police spokesperson Elly Maate said the accident happened on Saturday at around 9am at Kabaraga Village in Kyanamira Sub-county.

Further, police identified the deceased as Dr Wendsche Ralf, Deutsch by tribe.

The injured include 48-year female German tourist Silk Venus plus their 60-year-old Ugandan driver Morgan Nyombi, a resident of Murungu-Munyonyo in Kampala.

The tourist vehicle belonged to Kibo Slopes Uganda Ltd.

“It is alleged that a tourist Toyota land cruiser car was coming from Bwindi Gorilla Valley in Kigezi region heading to Kampala. When it reached at Kabaraga corner in the Kabarage hills along the Kabale-Mbarara Highway, a speeding Fuso Fighter lorry knocked it on the driver’s side,” police explained.

“One tourist died on spot while his female colleague and the driver sustained serious injuries,” Maate told Monitor.

He revealed that the Kigezi regional police commander ACP Ibrahim Saiga, together with the regional traffic officer SP Fabian Betubiza and other police officers visited the accident scene before the injured were taken to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital for treatment.

The body of the deceased had been taken to the mortuary at the same health facility by press time Saturday evening.

“The case of fatal accident was registered at Kabale police station, and the wreckage was towed to the same facility for inspection by the inspector of vehicles,” Maate noted.