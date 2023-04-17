Give Muhakanizi official burial, Museveni directs

President Museveni has directed Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja to ensure that the late permanent secretary in her office, Keith Muhakanizi is accorded an official burial.

In an April 15 letter, Ms Nabbanja said the late Muhakanizi deserves an official send-off in honour of the distinguished he rendered to the country.

“H.E The President has directed that Keith Muhakanizi be accorded an official burial in honour of his great contribution to the country,” reads in part the press statement authored by Ms Nabbanja.

The premier’s statement further indicated that the permanent secretary in the office of the President, Hajj Yunus Kakande, has been appointed to chair the national organising committee for the burial of Muhakanizi.

Muhakanizi passed on last Thursday in Milan, Italy, where he had been flown for specialised treatment.

A state burial is provided in law for specified public officers while an official funeral is granted by the President to any person for, among others, their exceptional contribution to the country.

The government meets all the funeral expenses if one is accorded an official send-off.

A distinguished economist, Muhakanizi cut his teeth in the civil service world when he was the Finance ministry’s permanent secretary who also doubled as the secretary to the treasury for close to a decade.

The Prime Minister described him as a hardworking, intelligent, sincere, and result-oriented civil servant.

“Muhakanizi was a celebrated economist and permanent secretary who made a significant contribution to the development of our country by championing robust public sector reforms and offering sound advice,” Ms Nabbanja said.

By press time last evening, the burial programme had not been released, but Ms Nabbanja had indicated it would be released in due course.





muhakanizi’s life

•November 24, 1957: Born to Rev Kosa Kajwengye and Zeridah Kajwengye

•1973 – 1978: Secondary school education at Ntare School

•1979 – 1982: Makerere University, Bachelor of Science (Economics)

•1984: Diploma in National Economic Planning and Statistics, Warsaw, Poland

•1989: Master of Science in Development Economics, University of Manchester, UK

•1982-1988: Economist, Macroeconomic planning division, Ministry of Finance

• 1988 – 1991: Senior Economist, Macroeconomic section and Secretary to the Presidential Economic Council

•1991 – 1992: Acting Commissioner for Macroeconomic Planning

•1993 – 1995: Acting Commissioner/Economic Advisor to the Minister of Finance

•1995–1998: Commissioner/Economic Advisor to the Minister of Finance

• 1998 – 1999: Commissioner of Economic Development Policy and Research Development

• 1999- Dec 2004: Director of Economic Affairs

• 2005 – 2005: Acting Deputy Secretary to the Treasury

•2005 – 2013: Deputy Secretary to the Treasury

• 2013 – 2021: Permanent Secretary/ Secretary to the Treasury