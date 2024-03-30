Good Friday: Carry your cross, stop excuses - Musumba

The Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Vice President for Eastern Uganda, who is also the former Kamuli District LC5 chairperson, has challenged people to carry their own crosses instead of playing a blame game and giving excuses.

Ms Proscovia Salaam Musumba, was part of Christians from St Joseph Catholic Parish Church in Kamuli District taking part in walking for the symbolic way of the Cross on March 30.

Ms Proscovia Salaam Musumba the FDC Vice President Eastern (in blue hat) kneels at stage 3 of the Way of the Cross in Kamuli with fellow Christians on March 29, 2024. PHOTO/SAM CALEB OPIO

Ms Musumba said like Jesus carried the heavy burden of the cross to save mankind, the people should not always be quick to apportion blame when confronted with challenges.

“The taxpayer is carrying the heavy burden of taxes, our leaders are giving excuses over the cross of service delivery and are not giving, while families are struggling with domestic violence, parental irresponsibility and absentee parenting. So, today, we should learn to bear our burdens, carry our own crosses and avoid betrayal,” she said.

Christians from St Joseph catholic Parish Kamuli carry the way of the cross along Southern Division in the Kamuli Municipality on March 29, 2024. PHOTO/SAM CALEB OPIO

She further urged parents to ensure that their children are guarded against the "Iscariots", and never entrust people with their children, but protect them against early marriages, teenage pregnancies and dropping out of school if their future is to be secured and resurrected on Easter.