Government wavers mandatory Covid test for open Engola funeral service

The general public will this morning be allowed to attend the special funeral service for the late Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, Col (Rtd) Charles Engola at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

The ministry where Col Engola served until his brutal murder last week announced: “The Government will tomorrow Wednesday, 10th May 2023 hold a grounds starting at 8:30am. The service will be open to all members of the public, with or without undertaking a COVID test.”

This a shift from the operating procedure for the last three years since the outbreak of the Covid -19 pandemic where state events-especially where the President and first lady were present- were limited to a few tested individuals.

Mr Frank Mugabi, the spokesperson at the Ministry of Gender said the decision for an open service followed requests by the Lango community in Kampala.

“Many people wanted to attend yet they had not done the Covid test. Arrangements were made to enable them attend,” he said.



At today’s event, where President Museveni is expected to be in attendance, mourners have a choice to take or not take a Covid test.

“Guests who will have undergone COVID testing will access the ground through the Elgon Terrace entrance via Protea hotel while other Guests and members of the public who may not have undergone COVID testing will use the Wampewo avenue entrance via Hotel Africana,” the ministry of Gender said in a statement.

Engola was shot dead by his bodyguard Pte Wilson Sabiiti, who later on turned the gun on himself in Kyanja, a city suburb, last Tuesday.

President Museveni last week directed that the late Engola, who was also the Oyam North MP, be accorded an official burial that among others includes his body lying in state, and a special funeral service.

Parliament of Uganda on Tuesday held a special sitting to honour the former minister, where legislators paid glowing tribute to the former army man turned politician.

After this morning’s special funeral service, the body will be taken to r the deceased’s home at Kyanja, Nakawa Division in Kampala.



On Thursday, the body will depart for Oyam District at 8am where a council sitting will be held in his honour.

Thereafter, the body will be taken to the deceased’s home in Awangi Village, Iceme Sub-county in Oyam District.



There will be a vigil at the deceased’s home on Friday.



He will be laid to rest on Saturday, in Iceme Sub-county, Oyam District.