Govt cuts welfare budgets by Shs300b

Finance minister Matia Kasaija at the weekend said his ministry is still scrutinising budgets for ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to further reduce expenditure. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA 

By  Busein Samilu  &  VICENT LUSAMBYA

What you need to know:

  • The move aims to curb wasteful expenditure and prioritise essential sectors for development.