Govt cuts welfare budgets by Shs300b

Government has slashed the recurrent expenditure of eight items by Shs333b compared to the current financial year budget.

This publucation’s analysis of the next financial year’s National Budget Framework Paper (NBFP) and the FY2023/2024 Approved Budget Estimates, show that Shs2.6 trillion will be spent on allowances, donations, travels, special meals and drinks, vehicle acquisition, welfare and entertainment, printing and photocopying, and workshops and meetings down from Shs2.91 trillion in the current year.

Finance minister Matia Kasaija last week said his ministry was still scrutinising budgets for ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to further reduce expenditure “and limit it to only entities that really need to spend it.”

Without revealing how much more this budget will be reduced, Mr Kasaija said his aim is to ensure that all funds released develop either individuals or the country.

“Every shilling that I put out I want it to be productive either through human beings or through projects for us to get the economy to move and to move at a speed. We want to grow at 6 percent per annum for the next two to three years,” he said.

The first item to suffer a significant cut is the allowances whose budget has been reduced from the current Shs1.2t to Shs726b. A total of Shs1.1t was spent on this item in the 2022/2023 Financial Year, according to the analysed documents.

Like allowances, the budgets for printing and photocopying services; and workshops and meetings have also been revised down by Shs1b each, to Shs113b and Shs152b, respectively.

The budget for travel has, however, shot up from Shs728.4b in the current financial year to Shs778b. Relatedly, the budget for special meals and drinks have shot up from Shs223b to Shs296b.

Money available for entities and individuals to donate have been increased from Shs153b to Shs163b, acquisition of new vehicles will cost Shs224b from the current Shs197.4b while welfare and entertainment of different MDAs have been allocated Shs133b up from the current Shs120.1b.

Economic experts and policy analysts, who spoke to this publication, said opening such spending to all entities is catastrophic to the country, which is already grappling with the economic shock caused by Covid-19, international wars, negative implication of the Anti-Homosexual Act and the swelling public debt.

They say letting every entity access this recurrent expenditure may be abused by some government officials who may use it as conduits to siphon taxpayers’ money.

Partially, agreeing with the experts, Mr Kasaija said they are attacking sectors that are re-consumptive.

“You know the government is a very funny entity. Some people will [allegedly] slot in money for reasons they know to themselves so we have targeted those [entities] that actually are not useful, those that we think have got use they will be maintained,”he said.

Singling out travels where the government has spent Shs1.4t between the 2022/2023 and 2023/2024 financial years, Mr Kasaija said they now want to invest funds to only essential journeys.

“Let me talk about travel, if money is allocated to travel and that travel does not produce results. These are the things we consider, if you travel we want you to bring results either you get education or you go look for resources to come and help Uganda,” he said.

The ministry Permanent Secretary and Secretary to Treasury, Mr Ramathan Ggoobi, while appearing on 93.3 Kfm radio’s Views, People and News (VPN) programme on Saturday, April 6, said their aim is to ensure that the travel budget is further reduced.

He clarified that they (ministry) did not propose to cut the budget for Parliament as recently reported by the media but presented a proposal of reducing the foreign travels which they have slashed from Shs240b to under Shs100b in the last two financial years.

More than 170 MDAs, led by the Parliament will spend Shs108b on foreign travels in the next financial year, according to the FY2024/2025 NBFP. This is up from Shs90.2b and Shs93.3b that was spent on the same in the 2023/2024 and 20222/2023 financial years.

“For the essential ones [entities], we shall not cut, we are going to be more selective. [As government,] we don’t want these wasteful expenditures,” Mr Kasaija said.

The executive director of the Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group (CSBAG), Mr Julius Mukunda, said expenditures such as travels, especially abroad have become a money fetching venture for government officials.

“You wonder why an auditor would travel for example to the mission in New York to audit yet they can do it from here, especially with the advent of technology,” he said.