Govt develops system to monitor shoddy works

The state minister for economic monitoring Peter Ogwang

By  Damali Mukhaye

What you need to know:

  • The government has always had complaints about infrastructure and construction works across the country.

The Office of the President has developed a new system dubbed the Building Information Modelling (BIM) to monitor shoddy works in the government infrastructure projects across the country.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.