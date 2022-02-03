District engineers slapped with graft-related charges

The Anti-Corruption Court in Kololo, Kampala yesterday charged the acting Namisindwa District engineer, Mr Mukelule Robert Tululukha, and his Maracha District counterpart, Mr George Olega with graft-related offences.

Mr Mukelule was charged with embezzlement and causing government financial loss of Shs10m.

The money in question had been earmarked for constructing Nabewo Road in Magala Town Council, Namisindwa District.

This is the first case to be prosecuted resulting from the project monitoring field visits by the Minister of State for Economic Monitoring in the Office of the President, Mr Peter Ogwang in October 2021.

Prosecution contends that Mr Mukelule stole the money, which he had access to by virtue of his office, between last October and December.

Mr Mukelule denied the charges.

He was released on a cash bail of Shs1m, with his two sureties being bonded at Shs5m not cash.

Grade One Magistrate Albert Asiimwe ordered Mr Mukelule to report back to court on March 2.

Magistrate Asiimwe further warned the accused against interfering with witnesses.

Meanwhile, Mr Olega was charged with embezzlement, abuse of office and causing financial loss.

Prosecution alleges that between 2013 and 2015 at Maracha District headquarters, while employed as district engineer, Mr Olega abused his authority when he allegedly received more than Shs20m as facilitation for implementation of various road works and activities.

These were at the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border and Agii Okaba Road.

Mr Olega is said to have embezzled and failed to account for more than Shs17m.

The Inspector General of Government, Ms Bety Kamya, yesterday confirmed the arrest and charges against Mr Olega.

She said Olega was charged with two counts of embezzlement/ causing financial loss of Shs17.1m and abuse of office.

Prosecution says the acts were prejudicial to the interests of his employer—Maracha District Local Government and the government.

The accused appeared before Principal Grade One Magistrate Moses Nabende.

Mr Olega and denied the allegations. He was released on a cash bail of Shs1.5m, with his two sureties being bonded at Shs7m.

Background

During a two week-long inspection of government projects in Busoga in October 2021, the State Minister for Economic Monitoring in the Office of the President, Mr Peter Ogwang, said corruption has eroded most government projects in the sub-region.

Mr Ogwang said government is disappointed that most of the projects it has injected billions of shillings in have been abused by leaders.