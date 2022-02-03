District engineers slapped with graft-related charges

Maracha District engineer George Olega at the Anti-Corruption Court in Kololo, Kampala, yesterday. Photo / Courtesy

By  Veronica Kayaga

Reporter

What you need to know:

  • This is the first case to be prosecuted resulting from the project monitoring field visits by the Minister of State for Economic Monitoring in the Office of the President, Mr Peter Ogwang in October 2021.

The Anti-Corruption Court in Kololo, Kampala yesterday charged the acting Namisindwa District engineer, Mr Mukelule Robert Tululukha, and his Maracha District counterpart, Mr George Olega with graft-related offences.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.