Govt launches digital transformation roadmap

The government has launched a digital transformation roadmap with the commitment to anchor on technology to deliver the country into the much-desired modern society.

The plan is also to harness the power of technology to bridge digital gaps, empower youth, and uplift marginalised communities.

The roadmap presents an overarching vision for a well-connected Uganda that delivers opportunities and limits the risks while at the same time stipulating how the vision effectively be achieved over the next five-year phase of the implementation of the National Development Plan (NDPIII).

Speaking during the launch of the roadmap, the Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, described the development as the beginning of a journey that holds the potential to reshape “our nation’s future and bring about unprecedented progress.”

“The digital transformation roadmap represents a bold vision for our nation’s future that is not just driven by technology, but one in which technology serves as the catalyst for sustainable development, economic growth, and improved livelihoods for all Ugandans,”he said.

This roadmap has been developed with a clear understanding of the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. In collaboration with various stakeholders, including United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the sector ministry has crafted a comprehensive strategy that outlines the key areas of focus, the necessary policies, and the implementation framework that will guide the country through what Dr Baryomunsi refered to in his speech as “transformative journey.”

The five-year digital transformation roadmap is anchored on the Digital Uganda Vision 2040 of transforming Uganda into a modern and prosperous country. It identifies five key pillars that the country’s digital transformation roadmap is anchored on, acting as a compass guiding towards “a brighter, inclusive, and digitised future.”

Biggest consumer

In her speech, the Vice President, Maj (Rtd) Jessica Alupo identified the Ministry of Education as the biggest consumer of ICT.

She said ICT should also be used to create jobs across the economic sectors, including in commercial agriculture, industry, services, and ICT as a sector itself.

“We have realised that our future is closely linked to this massive digital shift,” she said.

She continued: “This programme will usher in a new era of sustainable social and economic transformation across Uganda. Our road map’s pillars are the foundations upon which Uganda will continue to rise, including in digital infrastructure and connectivity, digital services, cyber security, data protection and privacy, digital skills and innovation and entrepreneurship.”

According to the Vice President, the government acknowledges that ICT is more than a sector but a catalyst that will infiltrate every aspect of “our lives, industries, and institutions.”

“We pledge to create a conducive environment that will galvanise the private sector, civil society, and every citizen towards achieving this collective objective,” she added.

Ms Elsie G. Attafuah, Resident Representative UNDP, Uganda, said digital transformation is the integration of different technologies in all areas of life and this is accelerating in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

“The digital future is arriving faster than we expected. The latest advances in artificial intelligence and related innovations are expanding the frontiers of digital transformation,”she said.

By providing means to deliver affordable and quality goods and services in the healthcare, education, commerce, finance, agriculture and other services, digital transformation can help countries to reduce poverty and hunger, boost health, create new jobs, help mitigate climate change, provide early warning for disasters, improve energy efficiency, and make cities and communities more sustainable.

It can also help to build resilience in infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialisation, and foster innovation.

Government’s expectation is that this roadmap will result into seamless digital access where urban and rural disparities in connectivity are eradicated. Digital services will be obvious. There will be reduced bureaucratic delays, and enhanced citizen satisfaction.

“Keen attention to the critical sectors such as health, education, transportation, and agriculture where we should have all services digitally optimized, ensuring that services are not only swift but also citizen-centric,” Dr Baryomunsi said.

Cyber security, data protection and privacy, according to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, Dr Aminah Zawedde, will be jealously guarded.

According to ICT sector leadership, robust digital ecosystem where citizens and organisations operate with confidence, knowing their data is protected will always be a priority.

The roadmap focuses on digital skills. Workforce will be equipped with the necessary digital competencies, ready to embrace the challenges and opportunities of the digital era. Education systems and training programmes are revamped to focus on critical skills, ensuring that students and to professionals are digitally adept and globally competitive.

Innovation and entrepreneurship is the other pillar. The government is looking at a vibrant startup ecosystem, supported by policies and programs that stimulate innovation.

According to Dr Baryomunsi, there should be a notable increase in home-grown tech solutions, products, and services that cater to both local and global markets.

Dr Zawedde said in this era of rapid technological evolution, digital landscape has become a powerful force for change, shaping economies, societies, and nations.

Contribution

The contribution of ICT to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is estimated at about 9 per cent, significantly contributing to national revenue. In addition, the proportion of employment in the ICT sector is 2.3 million people.

The growth in ICT’s contribution to GDP is attributed to considerable initiatives made by both government and private players in expansion of infrastructure coverage, development of e-services among others.