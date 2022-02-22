Officials from Education Service Commission during the National Validation Exercise at Kololo Secondary School on February 21. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

Govt lists 17 grounds to validate teachers

By  Damali Mukhaye

What you need to know:

  • The credentials of about 30,000 tutors, teachers and non-teaching staff are to be authenticated during the exercise that began yesterday, and runs until end of the current financial year, in order to weed out imposters.

The Education Service Commission (ESC) yesterday started validating credentials of tutors and secondary school teachers across the country after nearly a year-long delay due to Covid-19 disruptions.

