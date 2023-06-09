Govt names officers to be honoured at Heroes’ Day fete
What you need to know:
A total of 51 Ugandans will today receive diffqqqerent categories of medals in recognition of their services.
Of the 51 medalists, seven will receive Diamond Jubilee Medal for civilians, 17 will get Nalubaale Medal, four will be honoured with Diamond Jubilee Medal for Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), while two will receive the Masaba Star Medal for UPDF.
In addition, one civilian will receive the Luwero Triangle Medal while 11 officers from Uganda Prisons Service and two police officers will walk away with Diamond Jubilee Medals. Three police officers will be honoured with Long Service Gold Medal while four offi cers will receive Personal Sacrifi ce Medal.
Heroes and heroines
Masaba Star Medal
• Col (Rtd) CharleszO. Engola
• Brig Gen Abdul Rugumayo
Diamond Jubilee Medal –UPDF
• Maj Winston Agaba
• Maj Sebastian Chombe
• Maj Patrick Okema
• Hassan Bahwere Diamond Jubilee Medal- civilians
• Lt (Rtd) Specioza Luyiga Wamala
• Joseph Mwerango Kaweesi
• Lt (Rtd) Lubowa C. Clay
Luwero Triangle Medal- Civilian
• Capt Gingo Habib
Personal Sacrifice Medal
• Richard Edyegu
• CP Christine Alalo (posthumous)
• D/IP Alex Wagaluka (posthumous)
• David Muhoozi Rwego
Long service Gold (over 30yrs)
• Abbas Byakagaba
• John Ndugutse Ngaruye
• Naume Kabagenyi
Diamond Jubilee Medal-Uganda Police Force
• Christopher Kwerit
• Bernard Bwiire
Diamond Jubilee Medal- Uganda Prisons Service
1866-1875 • Richard Muyombya • Patrick William Awany • Lawrence Ochoke
• Boniface Ejoku • James Nzunzu • James Walakira • Late Charles Ocela • Fred Anguria • Peter Okua • Alex Acol • Patrick Olet Diamond Jubilee Medal- Civilian • George Willington Kiberu Nalubaale Medal- Civilian • Ramanzani Hatibu • Matayo Seguya (Posthumous) Diamond Jubilee Medal • Judith Ayaa • James Michael Ogole • Erisma Omoding • Patrick Mutyaba K. Nalubaale Medal • Flavia Mpirirwe • Wycliff Matsiko • Jonathan Katebarirwe • Apollo Rutagatsa • Rev Charles Tukamuhabwa • Lt Odoi Chwale • Charles K. Nabuzaana • George William Ssali • Ssali George William • Livingstone Mpina • Kabadaki Zebiya • Willlian Kabibwa • Late Myemeire Juvenali • Matia Muwonge