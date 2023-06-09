Govt names officers to be honoured at Heroes’ Day fete

President Museveni interacts with some of the medal recipients during the Heroes’ Day celebrations at Kasanje Town Council in Wakiso District on June 9, 2019. PHOTOS BY PPU

By  JANE NAFULA 

What you need to know:



A total of 51 Ugandans will today receive diffqqqerent categories of medals in recognition of their services.

Of the 51 medalists, seven will receive Diamond Jubilee Medal for civilians, 17 will get Nalubaale Medal, four will be honoured with Diamond Jubilee Medal for Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), while two will receive the Masaba  Star Medal for UPDF.

In addition, one civilian will receive the Luwero Triangle Medal while 11 officers from Uganda Prisons Service and two police officers will walk away with Diamond Jubilee Medals.  Three police officers will be honoured with Long Service Gold Medal while four offi  cers will receive Personal Sacrifi ce Medal.

Related

Heroes and heroines

Masaba Star Medal

• Col (Rtd) CharleszO. Engola

• Brig Gen Abdul Rugumayo

Diamond Jubilee Medal –UPDF

• Maj Winston Agaba

• Maj Sebastian Chombe

• Maj Patrick Okema

• Hassan Bahwere  Diamond Jubilee Medal- civilians

•  Lt (Rtd)  Specioza  Luyiga Wamala

• Joseph Mwerango Kaweesi              

 • Lt (Rtd) Lubowa C. Clay

Luwero Triangle Medal- Civilian            

• Capt Gingo Habib    

Personal Sacrifice Medal

• Richard   Edyegu

• CP Christine Alalo (posthumous)

• D/IP Alex Wagaluka  (posthumous)

• David Muhoozi Rwego  

Long service Gold (over 30yrs)

• Abbas Byakagaba

• John Ndugutse Ngaruye  

• Naume Kabagenyi  

Diamond Jubilee Medal-Uganda Police Force

• Christopher Kwerit                                                  

• Bernard Bwiire  

Diamond Jubilee Medal- Uganda Prisons Service                                          

 1866-1875 • Richard Muyombya • Patrick William Awany • Lawrence Ochoke                      

 • Boniface Ejoku • James Nzunzu   • James Walakira            • Late Charles Ocela • Fred Anguria      • Peter Okua • Alex Acol      • Patrick Olet Diamond Jubilee Medal- Civilian • George Willington Kiberu  Nalubaale Medal- Civilian • Ramanzani Hatibu           • Matayo Seguya (Posthumous) Diamond Jubilee Medal                                             • Judith Ayaa • James Michael Ogole • Erisma Omoding •  Patrick Mutyaba  K. Nalubaale Medal • Flavia Mpirirwe • Wycliff  Matsiko • Jonathan Katebarirwe • Apollo Rutagatsa • Rev  Charles Tukamuhabwa • Lt Odoi Chwale • Charles K. Nabuzaana • George William Ssali  • Ssali George William • Livingstone Mpina • Kabadaki Zebiya         • Willlian  Kabibwa • Late Myemeire Juvenali • Matia Muwonge 


In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.

FREE: Catch up on the sporting action this week

Never miss a story. Share your email and we’ll serve up new articles in the world of sports