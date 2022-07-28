Govt orders RDCs to monitor PDM projects

As the government prepares to implement the Parish Development Model (PDM) project, a flagship anti-poverty scheme, Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) and their deputies have been tasked to monitor the projects.

Ms Milly Babirye Babalanda, the Minister for Presidency, said implementation of government projects falls under the ambit of RDCs.

Minister Babalanda was on Tuesday opening the RDCs/RCCs induction retreat at the National Leadership Institute (NALI), Kyankwanzi, where she reiterated the significance of PDM as a flagship government anti-poverty project that seeks to bring 3.5 million households into the money economy.

Ms Babalanda says the Shs1 trillion would be spread across 10,594 parishes in the country, with each receiving Shs100 million as a revolving fund, earmarked for households to purchase agricultural inputs.

“Because you perform the roles of the President in the district, your actions are critically considered as the actions of the President. You should monitor government programmes such as the PDM to enhance household income, protect government policies and ensuring that security prevails in your respective districts,” she said.

Ms Babalanda also tasked RDCs/RCCs to focus on 10 areas of critical interest to government, which include; representing the President and promoting his interests, representing and protecting government interests and policies, mobilising for community security as well as deeply mobilising and sensitising the population for enhanced household incomes.

“Be champions to promote patriotism and mindset change, enhance improved service delivery in all areas of government service delivery and champion the fight against corruption at all fronts and immediately take action as would be required; to resist all forms of illegal land evictions,” the minister added.

Ms Babalanda said in order to effectively perform in the above roles, RDCs should elect a dean who will carry their voices in decision making at the center.

The PDM is an extension of government’s approach to development as prioritised under the Third National Development Plan (NDP III).

During the first phase of PDM, Shs17 million was provided to each parish in FY2021/2022 under the Parish Revolving Fund and has been increased to Shs100m in the FY2022/2023.

The Secretary in the Office of the President, Hajj Yunus Kakande, said the retreat is premised on ensuring that the commissioners understand their roles, duties and adapt to the norms and expectations of the President.

Hajj Kakande also emphasised the importance of monitoring all government projects and activities being implemented in their respective districts whether government or donor-funded.

“The Office of the President is mandated to; ensure that government programmes and projects are adequately monitored and evaluated for improved service delivery. RDCs play a critical role in ensuring that the wananchi get services that they are meant to receive,” Hajj Kakande said.

He added: “You should chair the District Security Committee meetings and coordinate all the other security actors in the district. Sensitise the population on security matters and advocate for approaches like community policing in liaison with the other actors for foundation security and popular intelligence networks.”

The Director of Crime Intelligence, Uganda Police Force, Brig Gen Christopher Damulira, asked RDCS to understand the modalities through which they can promote law and order, to ensure peace and security in their respective districts and cities.”

Intelligence

Lt Col Emmanuel Katabazi, the deputy director general of Internal Security Organisation, tipped the commissioners on the role of intelligence in supporting efforts of the RDCs and RCCs in performance audits.

Lt Col Katabazi asked RDCs/RCCs to rely on intelligence information that will point out the problem in the implementation cycle.

“Therefore, as we protect the State, we should also ensure that our people are secure from other threats that undermine their livelihoods. This is only possible if you focus on the performance audits of government policies, programmes and projects because if implemented successfully, the journey to the desired prosperity of our people would be accomplished easily,” he said.

He added: “Performance audits entail carrying out independent follow up of the implementation of government programmes to assess whether they are achieving their intended objectives of effectiveness, compliance and proper utilisation of resources, especially funds. However, you cannot achieve these objectives without the relevant intelligence information.”

In a message read for the UPDF Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen Wilson Mbadi, UPDF Chief Political Commissar, Maj Gen Henry Matsiko, asked the RDCs to pick a leaf from the UPDF that has managed to put civil relations narrative into practice.

The CDF reiterated that good civil relations will help RDCs and RCCs to foster harmony and understanding between them and civilians.

Dean of RDCs

Meanwhile, Justine Mbabazi, the Wakiso resident district commissioner, has been elected as the Dean of RDCs and RCCs.

The election took place on Tuesday during the ongoing RDC/RCC induction retreat at the National Leadership Institute (NALI), Kyankwanzi. The exercise was supervised by the Minister for Presidency, Ms Milly Babalanda, in the presence of Brig Gen Charles Kisembo, the director of NALI and Mr Willis Bashasha, the Director of Manifesto Implementation Unit in the Office of the President and State House officials. Ms Mbabazi sailed through unopposed. The Dean of RDCs, RCCs is responsible for carrying the commissioners’ voices in decision-making to the Presidency.



